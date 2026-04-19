5 Standing Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Floor Stretches After 55

Strong hips can help prevent falls by keeping your spine and pelvis stable.

After 55, there are certain priorities to focus on when it comes to your body. Building solid hip strength is one of them. It’s essential to compensate for natural muscle loss that comes with age, a process known as sarcopenia. Doing so promotes an active, independent life—and so much more. Strong hips can help prevent falls by keeping your spine and pelvis stable; they also keep you mobile and performing everyday tasks with ease.

To get you started, we spoke with Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss. We’re here with five standing exercises that will restore your hip strength faster than floor stretches after 55.

“The hips are one of the areas in the body where I see the most attention required—especially in women over 55. It’s very common to have tight hips, a possible imbalance in the hips and hip stabilizers, and more profound sarcopenia in the glutes (which stabilize the hips),” Tateossian tells us. “As estrogen/testosterone declines in midlife for both men and women, and without proactive attention in retaining muscle as we age, we start to experience reduced stability and balance. We have higher risks of falls and injuries, especially when the glutes and hips are declining in strength.”

Walking mechanics and posture change as hip strength declines. It becomes common to place strain on your lower back and knees because they are compensating. That’s where standing exercises come in clutch and serve as an effective addition to your workout routine.

“Standing exercises are great for building strength in the hips/ glutes as they activate the stabilizing muscles and train the hips/glutes in a weight-bearing position, which is how we actually use them,” Tateossian says. “Stretching (floor hip exercises) helps you move better, but standing hip/glute exercises help you develop strength, be stable, and stay injury-free.”

Chair Squats

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Lightly touch the surface of the chair with your glutes. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Standing Hip Abductions

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Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands on your hips. Activate your core and shift your weight onto your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and toes pointed forward as you lift it out to the side as high as you’re comfortably able to. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering for 3 seconds. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Low Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step or sturdy chair. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 steps on each side, resting for 60 seconds between sets.

Romanian Deaflits

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg to about 1 inch below the knees. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, resting for 30 seconds between sets.

Lateral Band Walks