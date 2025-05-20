6 Dumbbell Moves That Melt Fat Better Than Spin Class

While an invigorating spin class is an excellent way to torch calories, it doesn’t deliver the same lasting afterburn effect as strength training. Your metabolism remains revved up for longer after a lifting session, says Amanda Grimm, a certified running coach and personal trainer with We Run. We spoke with fitness pros who share six dumbbell exercises that melt fat better than spin class.

“Used correctly, dumbbells can actually torch more fat than a spin class, for a few simple reasons,” Amanda tells us. “When you lift weights, you’re creating tiny tears in your muscles that need repairing—and this repair process burns calories for up to 72 hours after your workout.”

Jesse Ramos Jr., NASM CPT, ISSA transformation coach, and founder of BBT Fitness NYC agrees that dumbbells can be your “best friend” when looking to sculpt a slim physique.

“Let me start by saying—I love a cute spin class. I lost 90 pounds while working in high-stress retail banking, and now I coach high-performing professionals through sustainable weight loss. So I’ll never knock cardio. But if you’re trying to build a strong, lean, sexy body—dumbbells are your best friend,” Jesse says. “Spin hits mostly your quads. Dumbbells? Full-body fire—glutes, core, back, arms.”

Let’s explore the best dumbbell exercises that melt fat quicker than spin class, according to Amanda and Jesse.

Dumbbell Deadlift

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Press your toes into the floor. Hold the dumbbells in front of your thighs, palms facing in. Hinge at the hips and lower the dumbbells down your legs. Maintain a flat back and tall chest. Press through your heels to stand tall.

Goblet Squat

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, toes turned out just a bit. Hold a dumbbell vertically like a goblet in front of your chest. Press your hips back and descend into a squat. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to standing.

Half-Squat Dumbbell Row

Hold a dumbbell in each hand using a neutral grip. Assume a half squat position with your feet shoulder-distance apart, hips pressed back, and chest tall. Engage your core. Row the dumbbells up toward your ribcage. Use control to lower the weights.

Overhead Squat Press

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing ahead. Press your hips back and lower into a squat. Push through your heels to rise back up. Once you reach the top, press the dumbbells overhead. Lower the dumbbells to shoulder level.

Dumbbell Thrusters

Stand tall holding a set of dumbbells at shoulder level. Lower into a squat Explode up while pressing the dumbbells overhead.

Renegade Rows

Begin in a high plank holding a dumbbell in each hand. Row one dumbbell toward your chest, and lower. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.