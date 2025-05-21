5 Strength Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than a Treadmill Run

Running on the treadmill can feel somewhat mundane—especially if it’s a staple in your routine. And if your goal is to lose stubborn belly fat, it may not be the most productive exercise option. Enter strength training, a true calorie torcher that will deliver your desired results. We spoke with a fitness expert who breaks down five essential strength exercises that burn belly fat faster than a treadmill run. Let’s break down each one.

Strength Training vs. Running on a Treadmill

For those who don’t favor cardio or want to speed up belly fat loss, research shows that strength training reigns supreme over cardio when it comes to burning body fat.

According to Jesse Ramos Jr., NASM CPT, ISSA transformation coach, and the founder of BBT Fitness NYC, “Strength training builds lean muscle, which raises your resting metabolism and triggers EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption)—so your body keeps burning fat long after you finish. Treadmill runs burn calories during the workout, but lifting builds long-term fat-burning potential and core strength.”

5 Strength Exercises To Engage Your Core and Lose Belly Fat

“Each move [below] recruits multiple muscle groups and requires core stabilization—key for sustainable belly fat loss and improved body composition,” Jesse tells us.

Squats

This compound exercise fires up major muscle groups while burning calories.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Bend your knees, press your hips back, and lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through both feet to return to standing.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts boost strength in the hamstrings, glutes, and deep core stabilizers.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Press your hips back and bend your knees to grab the barbell. Place your hands outside knee-width. Flatten your back and engage your core. Simultaneously press through your heels and extend your hips to lift the bar off the ground. Stand tall without leaning back. Reverse the motion to lower the barbell.

Burpees

This high-intensity, full-body exercise blends elements of strength and cardio.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Lower into a squat and place your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back to assume a high plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet up toward your hands. Explode upward into a jump, reaching both arms overhead.

Resistance Band Core Drives

This move fires up the abs and channels sprint mechanics for an additional burn.

Anchor a resistance band to a sturdy post behind you at waist level. Place the band around your waist, or hold it with both hands by your chest. Facing away from the anchor point, assume a high-knee drive position with one knee lifted to 90 degrees and the opposite arm forward like you’re sprinting. Use explosive power to drive your back knee up to your chest while maintaining a tight core. Use control to return to the start position.

Assault Bike Intervals

"[Assault bike intervals are] one of the most effective tools to spike heart rate and metabolism," Jesse tells us. "It uses both upper and lower body, demanding total-body coordination. The harder you push, the more resistance you create, elevating EPOC and maximizing calorie burn even hours later."