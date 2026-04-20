5 Standing Exercises That Rebuild Core Strength Better Than Planks After 60

Still doing planks after 60? A trainer explains why standing moves work better.

Planks were probably one of the first core exercises you ever learned. Think back to PE class, early workouts, or even those first few times stepping into a gym. Drop down, hold your body still, and try not to shake. It’s simple, and it stuck around for a reason. But at some point, especially after 60, you start to realize that holding a position on the floor doesn’t always translate to how your body actually needs to move.

Most of your day happens on your feet. You’re walking, reaching, carrying items, catching yourself when you lose balance for a split second. That’s where your core really matters. It’s not just about bracing and holding still. It’s about staying controlled while your body is in motion. That’s the piece planks don’t always cover.

This is usually where I shift things with clients. We move away from the floor and start building strength in standing positions where the core has to react, stabilize, and stay engaged without overthinking it. When that clicks, posture improves, balance feels more natural, and your core starts doing its job without you having to force it.

If you want your core to feel stronger and carry over into your day, these are the movements to focus on. They’re simple, but they hit in a way planks don’t.

Pallof Press

This one usually surprises people. It doesn’t look like much, but the second you press the handle out, your core has to lock things down to keep you from rotating. Most people feel it right away through their midsection. It’s not about moving fast here. It’s about staying steady while something is trying to pull you out of position.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, transverse abdominis, core stabilizers, shoulders

How to Do It:

Attach a handle to a cable machine or band at chest height. Stand perpendicular to the anchor point and hold the handle at your chest. Brace your core and stand tall. Press the handle straight out in front of you. Hold briefly while resisting rotation. Bring the handle back to your chest with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Banded Pallof press, overhead Pallof press, hold variation

Form Tip: If you feel your hips turning, reset and tighten everything back up.

Suitcase Carry

Pick up a weight on one side and walk, and you’ll understand this one pretty quickly. Your body immediately wants to lean, and your core has to step in to keep you upright. It’s simple, but it’s one of the most effective ways to build real-world core strength. You’ll feel it through your obliques without forcing it.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, core stabilizers, grip, shoulders

How to Do It:

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand at your side. Stand tall with your shoulders level. Begin walking forward with controlled steps. Keep your torso upright and avoid leaning. Maintain steady breathing as you walk. Switch sides after your set.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 20 to 40 seconds per side. Rest for 45 to 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Farmer carry, front carry, offset carry

Form Tip: Stay tall and don’t let the weight pull you sideways.

Cable Woodchop

A lot of people either avoid rotation or rush through it. This gives you a way to train it under control. When you slow it down, you’ll feel your core working to guide the movement instead of just letting momentum take over. That’s where the benefit comes from. It’s less about how hard you swing and more about how well you control it.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, rectus abdominis, shoulders, hips

How to Do It:

Set a cable handle at shoulder height. Stand sideways to the machine and grab the handle with both hands. Brace your core and soften your knees. Pull the handle diagonally across your body. Rotate through your torso with control. Return to the starting position slowly.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Low-to-high woodchop, banded woodchop, slow tempo chop

Form Tip: If it feels rushed, slow it down and stay in control.

Dumbbell March

This one looks easy until you actually try to do it without shifting side to side. Every time you lift a leg, your core has to stabilize to keep you balanced. That constant adjustment is what makes it effective. It’s subtle, but it adds up quickly, especially if balance has started to feel off.

Muscles Trained: Core stabilizers, hip flexors, glutes, obliques

How to Do It:

Hold a dumbbell(s) at your side or at your chest. Stand tall with your core engaged. Lift one knee up to hip height. Lower it back down with control. Alternate legs in a marching pattern. Maintain balance throughout the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg. Rest for 45 to 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Suitcase march, front-loaded march, slow march

Form Tip: Move slower than you think you need to.

Landmine Rotation

This is one of the better ways to train rotation without it feeling awkward. The bar’s path helps guide movement, making it easier to stay in control. You’ll feel your core working as you move side to side, especially if you don’t rush it. Once it clicks, it becomes a really smooth, effective movement.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, shoulders, hips, core stabilizers

How to Do It:

Hold the end of a barbell in a landmine setup. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your arms extended in front of you. Rotate the bar from one side to the other. Pivot your feet as needed. Control the movement throughout.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Half-kneeling rotation, slow tempo rotation, press and rotate

Form Tip: Stay smooth and avoid snapping through the movement.

The Best Tips for Restoring Core Strength After 60

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This is where people tend to either overdo it or overthink it. You don’t need to spend a ton of time on your core, and you don’t need to force yourself through long plank holds if they’re not giving you much back. What tends to work better is training your core in a way that actually shows up in your movement.

The biggest shift usually comes when you start focusing on control instead of just effort. If you can stay steady, move clean, and feel your core working without everything else taking over, you’re in a good spot.

A few things that go a long way:

Stay on your feet more often. Your core works differently when you’re standing versus lying on the floor.

Your core works differently when you’re standing versus lying on the floor. Don’t rush through reps. If it feels easy, slow it down and take control of the movement.

If it feels easy, slow it down and take control of the movement. Use uneven loading when you can. Carrying or holding weight on one side lights your core up fast.

Carrying or holding weight on one side lights your core up fast. Mix in rotation and anti-rotation. Both matter, and they balance each other out.

Both matter, and they balance each other out. Pay attention to posture. Standing taller changes how everything works.

Standing taller changes how everything works. Keep it consistent. You don’t need long sessions, just regular ones.

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