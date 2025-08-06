 Skip to content

5 Best Core Moves To Flatten Your Stomach in 30 Days

These foolproof core moves will flatten your tummy in just 30 days.
Published on August 6, 2025 | 6:00 AM

If you want to shrink stubborn abdominal fat, integrating core moves into your workouts is the name of the game. As you age, you naturally lose lean muscle—a process known as sarcopenia—which slows your metabolism and makes losing body fat more challenging. Building and preserving muscle kicks up your resting metabolic rate and supports your body in using fat for energy, says Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. Below, Leon outlines five core moves to help flatten your stomach in 30 days—so listen up.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

Asian male doing exercise at home to stay healthy on new normal lifestyle, indoor home workout concept, shoulder tap push ups plank position
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight.
  2. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder.
  3. Place your hand on the floor.
  4. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder.
  5. Continue to alternate.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds, keeping your movements slow and controlled.

Dead Bug

A young man doing a set of dead bug exercises lying on a mat. Leg and arm raised alternately. Abdominal and core workout at the gym.
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position.
  2. Press your back into the floor and engage your core.
  3. Lower one arm and the opposite leg.
  4. Return to the start position.
  5. Repeat on the other side.
  6. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Glute Bridge March

Attractive young fit woman lying on back and does shoulder bridge exercise with one leg up. Pilates black mat at home
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down.
  2. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge.
  3. At the top, lift one knee to your chest.
  4. Use control to lower, and switch sides.
  5. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.”
  6. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Mountain Climbers (Slow Tempo)

woman doing mountain climbers, concept of workouts to lose belly fat
Shutterstock
  1. Begin in a high plank.
  2. Drive one knee at a time toward your chest.
  3. Maintain a braced core and avoid bouncing your hips.
  4. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds at a moderate pace.

Standing Cross-Body Knee Drive

Athletic young woman doing bicycle crunch exercise while standing on mat in green spring park, standing bicycle crunch
Shutterstock
  1. Start standing tall.
  2. Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it.
  3. Continue to alternate sides with control.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 15 reps on each side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
