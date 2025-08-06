5 Best Core Moves To Flatten Your Stomach in 30 Days

If you want to shrink stubborn abdominal fat, integrating core moves into your workouts is the name of the game. As you age, you naturally lose lean muscle—a process known as sarcopenia—which slows your metabolism and makes losing body fat more challenging. Building and preserving muscle kicks up your resting metabolic rate and supports your body in using fat for energy, says Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. Below, Leon outlines five core moves to help flatten your stomach in 30 days—so listen up.

Plank With Shoulder Taps

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder. Place your hand on the floor. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder. Continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds, keeping your movements slow and controlled.

Dead Bug

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Glute Bridge March

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Continue to alternate, as if you’re “marching.” Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Mountain Climbers (Slow Tempo)

Begin in a high plank. Drive one knee at a time toward your chest. Maintain a braced core and avoid bouncing your hips. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds at a moderate pace.

Standing Cross-Body Knee Drive