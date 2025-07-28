 Skip to content

6 Daily Standing Moves That Build Strength and Shrink Your Waist

Keep your waistline tight and lean with these six expert-approved moves.
Published on July 28, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Building strength and melting a waistline is a common combo many gymgoers strive to achieve. Standing exercises are an effective choice to get the job done, because they require various muscle groups to work in harmony, keeping your core engaged throughout. Unlike machine-based workouts, standing moves channel real-life movement, which promotes all-around greater functional strength and calorie burn with every single rep, says Leon Veal, level three certified personal trainer and head of nutrition and innovation at Styrkr. To optimize your workout routine, we learned six daily standing moves that build strength and shrink your waist, according to experts.

“If you want to strengthen your core muscles and tighten your waistline, standing exercises can be a great solution,” says Victoria Repa, certified Pilates instructor (The Australian Physiotherapy and Pilates Institute, APPI), health coach (Institute for Integrative Nutrition, IIN), and CEO and founder of BetterMe. “[This form of exercise] naturally engages all the muscles of the torso, including the often underrated stabilizing muscles such as the obliques, lower back muscles, and deep abdominal muscles. This total activation creates the foundation for better posture, efficient movement, and, of course, a more defined waistline.”

Adding standing exercises to your routine revs up calorie burn, enhances posture, and establishes long, lean lines that “naturally tighten your figure,” Victoria adds. Keep in mind that spot reduction is a myth, so to make noticeable changes in your waistline, you need to combine standing core exercises with a moderate calorie deficit and cardio.

Now, let’s dive into the exercises.

6 Daily Standing Moves That Build Strength and Shrink Your Waist

Standing Oblique Crunch

Senior woman exercise with standing oblique crunch or side crunch, she watch training online in tablet during workout, standing oblique crunch
Shutterstock

“This exercise targets the obliques while challenging balance and coordination,” Leon tells us.

  1. Begin standing tall.
  2. Lift your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through the waist.
  3. Alternate sides.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 12–15 reps per side.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Dumbbell Reverse Lunge to Overhead Press

woman in bright apartment doing dumbbell lunges easy at-home exercises to boost your metabolism
Shutterstock

“This move engages the legs, glutes, core, and shoulders while encouraging full-body integration,” Leon explains.

  1. Begin standing tall, feet together, holding a dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Take a big step back into a lunge.
  3. Press the dumbbells overhead as you return to standing.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

These 3 Exercises Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40

Standing Woodchopper (With Dumbbell or Resistance Band)

woman holding medicine ball, getting ready to perform a wood chopper
Shutterstock

“This exercise trains rotational strength, hits the obliques, and mimics real-world twisting movements,” Leon says.

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell above one shoulder.
  2. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees.
  3. Reverse the motion.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

5 Bodyweight Exercises That Burn More Belly Fat Than Gym Workouts After 40

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift

woman performing single leg romanian deadlift as part of glute workout
Shutterstock

“This exercise builds hamstring, glute, and core strength while challenging balance and control,” says Leon.

  1. Hold a dumbbell in each hand and shift your weight to one leg.
  2. Keep a slight bend in the standing knee.
  3. Lift the opposite leg straight behind you and lower the dumbbell, keeping your lower back, shoulders, and hips straight as you do so.
  4. Return to a standing position.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Wide Side Crunch

Sporty African American Man Doing Elbow To Knee Crunch Exercise And Listening To Music, Wearing Wireless Headphones On White Studio Background. Fitness Workout Playlist. Panorama, Copy Space
Shutterstock

The wide side crunch fires up the obliques, hips, quads, and spinal stabilizers.

“This standing variation dynamically works the lateral waist, engaging the legs and glutes for balance. It is perfect for shaping the waist and improving lateral movement control,” Victoria notes.

  1. Begin standing tall, feet outside hip-width and arms relaxed by your sides.
  2. Step out into a half squat position, slightly bending your knees.
  3. Extend your right arm out to the side.
  4. Activate your core and bend your torso to your right side.
  5. Draw your right elbow in toward your outer right thigh.
  6. Return to the start position and repeat on the left side.
  7. Complete 10 reps per side.

5 Expert Tricks That Melt Stubborn Belly Fat When Diet and Exercise Fail After 50

Wall Roll-Down

The wall roll-down engages your spine, abs, and hamstrings.

“This basic movement is great for warming up the spine and improving posture, which is especially useful for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle,” Victoria says. “It gently activates the deep muscles of the torso, stretches the posterior chain of muscles, and teaches you to control your body.”

  1. Begin by pressing your back flat against a wall and placing your feet about 10 inches away from the base.
  2. Keep your knees soft and arms relaxed by your sides.
  3. Tuck your chin in toward your chest as you begin to gradually roll down, peeling your spine away from the surface.
  4. Allow your arms to hang freely as you roll forward, keeping your knees slightly bent.
  5. Stop rolling when you’re at your lowest comfortable point.
  6. Reverse the motion.
  7. Complete 4 to 6 slow reps while focusing on breath and control.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
