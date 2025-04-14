 Skip to content

7 Costco Aisles Shoppers Say You're Shopping Wrong

Costco members reveal the aisles where you're likely wasting money without realizing it.
Shopping at Costco can be intense, and the most important thing to keep in mind (especially for new members) is that you need a plan before setting foot in the store. Like any grocery trip, if you are hungry while shopping chances are you will end up buying things you wouldn't necessarily consider. And there is a method to shopping at the giant warehouse chain—a few mistakes can cost you a lot of money, and while Costco is economical in bulk, it's not a cheap shopping trip by any means. Here are 7 Costco aisles shoppers say you're approaching wrong.

Condiment Shopping

A1 Steak Sauce
Costco

Just because you see a great deal on condiments doesn't mean you should get it, especially if you know the item will go bad before you come close to finishing it. "Only buy what you need," one Redditor recommended. "Don't get hypnotized by the savings for two massive A1 steak sauces (or anything else) that you/your family won't finish in time. You think you won; you really lost in that decision."

Kirkland Vs Imported

Kirkland olive oil
Costco

Don't sleep on the Kirkland version of fancy imported goods—it's often just as good if not better than the name brands. "Kirkland organic olive oil is some of the best you can buy regardless, and can't be beat for the price. Some of the Kirkland products are name-brand products or made by a name-brand and slightly reformulated," one shopper said.

Don't Ignore the Pharmacy

costco pharmacy
Shutterstock

Costco may not be the most obvious place to get prescription and over-the-counter medications, but it frequently offers the best price for both. "The Costco pharmacy also has pet meds as well," one member shared. "If you take any allergy meds, Costco has far and wide the best deal on that. They also have a massive selection of vitamins and supplements, as well as protein powders."

Be Smart About the Bakery

Costco Bakery
Shutterstock

Unless you're planning on freezing stuff for later, the Costco bakery might offer too much for one person, or even one family. "We are a household of three, 2 humans and a dog, and love Costco, but you do have to remember the size of your household. For example, we rarely buy produce and bakery items because they will go bad before we get through them, making them a waste of money and food," one Redditor said.

Special Items

Tommy Bahama Marlin 11'6
Costco

Costco is notorious for taking even popular items off shelves, so if you see something you know you will like, just get it. "The biggest Costco tip I can give – if you see something you like and want to think before buying – buy and if you dislike and return – because if you wait until the next time you shop it won't be there," one shopper recommended. "The best example was a Stand Up Paddle Board that was in store – was exactly my dream SUP for a great price… went back a week later and they no longer had it and it was not on-line or in any of the other stores in our city."

Check Your Avocados

Costco avocados bulk
Shutterstock

Costco shoppers emphasize how important it is to check the source of your avocados. "I always get my avocados from Costco. You get 6 of them for the price of 2 at a normal grocery store. MAKE SURE THEY ARE FROM MEXICO when you read the tag," one Redditor said. Other shoppers have mentioned Costco avocados sourced from Peru are vastly inferior to the Mexican fruits.

Seasonal Items

costco christmas
Shutterstock

If you wait until the actual season to shop for seasonal items, you might be out of luck. "As a new member, I would've liked to know that seasonal items come out 2 to 3 months before their actual 'season', and disappear the day after," one shopper said. "For example, Christmas stuff comes out way early, but disappears the day after Christmas, as if nothing ever happened. do not expect any major discounts like you see at other stores on holiday items."

