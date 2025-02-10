7 Costco Bakery Items Shoppers Say They Regret Buying

One of the most beloved spots in any Costco warehouse is undeniably the bakery. From larger-than-life muffins and priced right sheet cakes to freshly baked bread, people go wild over many of the items that come out of the warehouse's oven. However, not all baked goods have fared well with shoppers. Here are 7 Costco bakery items shopper say they regret buying.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Some people adore Costco cookies, while others give them a big thumb's down. One of the most controversial flavors? "The Chocolate Chunk Cookies are barely edible — no chew whatsoever and dry as a bone — worse than some crappy store brand such as Chip's Ahoy," writes one Redditor, noting that "the palm and canola oils appear to be the bad ingredients," but "Bottom line, they do not taste good."

Tiramisu

Another item that a few people recommend passing on? A particular Italian dessert. "Tiramisu tastes like whipped cream and artificial flavor and is too sweet," claims one shopper.

Muffins

Many people adore Costco muffins. However, not everyone is happy with their purchase. "Don't even get me started on the muffins. They're huge, sure, but they taste like cardboard soaked in artificial flavoring. It's like they took the concept of a muffin, threw it in a giant factory machine, and said, 'Good enough!' The texture is off, the flavors are weak, and for the price, they're just not worth it. I'd rather get a box of stale store-brand muffins from a bargain bin, at least those have a more honest level of disappointment," wrote a disgruntled shopper.

Apple Fritters

"Sugar Bowl Bakery Apple Fritters: One of the worst food items I've ever gotten at Costco in my 10 years of membership," one Redditor shared last year. "Yeah, if I'm gonna ingest all that fat and sugar, I want it fresh and slightly crunchy around the edges. These likely had a mushy consistency :(," agreed another. "I don't usually return food, but these are going back tomorrow. They're nasty. Somehow, they're gummy, as if maybe they weren't cooked through. And they're so wet. Not moist like a good baked thing, but wet," a third chimed in.

Tiny Chocolate Muffins

Another not-so-hot topic of conversation in a Reddit chain from laste last year were the chocolate mini muffins. "They're tiny, expensive, overly-thick, dry, and have an off-putting taste to them. The wrappers are annoying too. It hardly even tastes like real chocolate. The old big muffins were a journey and an experience. Large enough to feel satisfied. Sweet enough, and still soft and bready. I hope they bring the old ones back as this new thing isn't edible," one person revealed. "There was a bunch of arguing in my local Costco FB group about these new muffins. Someone was excited because they apparently replaced 98% of the seed oils with real butter. Can confirm, first ingredient is butter on these chocolate muffins!" adds another.

Round Cakes

While the sheet cakes are a hit, some people aren't a fan of another shape. "I know this isn't a popular opinion but the round cakes in the bakery. Got the white cake, frosting was ridiculously sweet. Like some of the sweetest I've ever had. The cream cheese filling in the middle was maybe 1/4" thick. The cake part was fine but couldn't salvage the rest. A year or two ago I had purchased a white cake with strawberry mousse filling and cream cheese frosting and that thing was amazing. I want it back," responded one person to a question about food items failing to live up to "tasty expectations."

Hazelnut Spread Filled Crepes

Another item not very liked in the bakery? "Those hazelnut spread filled crepes. Dry and stale," one person said. "Yes! They were nasty. And I like bread and I like chocolate hazelnut type filling but woof. Not good. Just buy some nutella or make your own version of it and make your own crepes or buy some crepes that are tad fresher. Smear Nutella in the crepes at home fresh tada the same effect by way better and less stale. It also had like very little filling I found at least in the ones I tried. It was a lot of crepe with some dried up hazelnut paste stuff in it slightly in the middle," another agreed.