7 Costco Bakery Items That Shoppers Say Are Better Than Homemade

If you have a Costco membership, you already know that their bakery rivals the best of the best. However, while they cook up a huge variety of baked goods, from larger-than-your-face cheesecakes and sheet cakes to baguettes and rolls, not all baked goods offered at the bulk store are worth throwing into your cart. According to shoppers, here are 7 Costco bakery items that are better than homemade alternatives.

Croissants

One of the top favorites? Costco croissants. "I individually wrap them and pop them in a freezer bag if I don't want a dozen on my counter all the time. They defrost quickly and are so good!" writes one fan. Costco just dropped a new variety, almond croissants, and shoppers are going wild, with @costcoguide describing them as "incredible" and "perfection." they are made with "buttery flakey croissant dough" and "filled with the perfect amount of almond filling" and topped with powdered sugar. "Wow, these new almond croissants at Costco are incredible! 🤤 The almond flavor, texture, flakiness of the croissant are perfection! Well done Costco Bakery," the Instagram video is captioned.

Cookies

The Costco bakery is famous for its extensive cookie selection. "Those are srsly the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I've ever had," endorses one happy customer. "Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good," writes one fan.

Squared, Artisan Buns

"The squared, Artisan Buns," recommends Redditor NookinFutz. "They are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust. They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered. Best kept secret from the Bakery."

Carrot Cake

Several shoppers are fans of Costco carrot cake, which is generally available around Easter. "Their carrot cake is amazing. The apricot filling is delicious and it's a true cream cheese frosting, not some whipped light/fluffy cream cheese," writes one.

Cheesecake

Costco cheesecake is always a crowd-pleaser. "Can never go wrong with the cheesecake at parties or dinners," writes one Redditor. Shoppers also love seasonal varieties, including the pumpkin flaovir in the falls. "Almost 5 lb (4lb 14oz) Pumpkin Cheesecake at @costco Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it," writes CostcoGuide. "Have been waiting a year for this to come back! The flavor is so good! It is worth more than $19.99. That's a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!" commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muffins

Muffins are a massive hit with shoppers. "The blueberry muffins are SO good (and very large) for the price!" writes one Redditor. "I LOVE the almond poppyseed ones so much," adds another. Other favorites include chocolate chunk and apple crumb.

Bagels

Even native New Yorkers recommend Costco bagels. And don't worry if you can't eat the whole bag before expiration. "The bagels are excellent to freeze! I do suggest cutting them before freezing. Then maybe 10 secs in the microwave to split them apart and throw them in the toaster," recommends a Redditor. "These bagels defrost perfectly in just the microwave. 30 seconds is all they need. A lot of the time if you defrost bread in the microwave it gets a little soggy hence why I also put it in the toaster oven (I dont like it too crunchy either so…lol). But these dont get soggy! They're just perfect right away," adds another.