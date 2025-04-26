7 Costco Deals Where Buying More Saves You Big Right Now

Costco knows its members aren't averse to spending more to save more, and this month is no exception. The warehouse chain is offering customers some seriously impressive deals, providing they don't mind paying a little more upfront. So what's on offer? If you buy two items from Costco Direct, you save $100, three items saves you $200, four items saves you $300, and five items saves you $400. This includes household and kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, and more. Here are some of the items included in this deal.

LG Washer and Dryer

Costco is offering the ​​LG 5.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer and 7.3 cu. ft. Rear Control ELECTRIC Dryer with Easy Unload Bundle for $1,399.98. This includes $600 in savings and an extra $100 as part of the Costco Direct discount. "I did a lot of research before buying this washing machine. I'm so glad I did. Not only is it modern and beautiful to look at, which is crazy thing to say about a washing machine, but it washes well, quietly and the controls are easy to use. I highly recommend it," one shopper said.

Samsung 4-Piece Gas Kitchen Package

The Samsung 4-Piece GAS Kitchen Package with Full Depth Mega Capacity French Door Refrigerator is $3,409.96 which includes $1,050 in savings and $300 in the Costco Direct discount. The bundle includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and range. "Our previous dishwasher (GE) stopped working after about 5 years," One shopper said of the dishwasher. "We had planned on replacing it with another GE model but saw the great reviews for this Samsung. The feature that drew us to this model was the auto-open feature after the cycle is done. In our GE model, we'd pop the door open after a cycle was done. It's so nice to have it done automatically now."

Frigidaire Gas Range with Air Fry

The Frigidaire Gallery 36" 4.6 cu. ft. GAS Range with Air Fry is $2,799.99, which qualifies for Costco Direct savings when combined with another item. "It's been a few weeks since it was installed and we love the range so far," one shopper said. "It fits perfectly and stove and oven features are amazing. We replaced an European imported range we had for 17 years. Frigidaire did a great job with this range, it takes minutes to preheat the oven versus our old range, it was 20 plus minutes or more."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caine Kitchen Island

The Caine Kitchen Island ($699.99) is eligible for Costco direct discounts when combined with another product. "Great island!" one member said. "Very sturdy and beautiful in my kitchen. Great size for my smaller kitchen area. The island looks like the picture except for the color. My kitchen cabinets are white and the island shows a tint of gray against the cabinets. Most probably wouldn't notice, but wanted to point that out for all like me that will notice."

HisenseEnergy Star Compact Refrigerator with Freezer

The Hisense 4.4 cu. ft. Energy Star Compact Refrigerator with Freezer is $279.99, and eligible for the Costco Direct discount. "I have no complaints and the refrigerator is comparatively quiet to other mini-refrigerators I've had in the past. I did not change any of the settings and the freezer freezes just fine. Hisense also comes with the usual Costco warranty. So, if you are looking for a lower priced mini-fridge with these specs – this ain't bad at all," one Costco member said.

LG Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

The LG 1.8 cu. ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with EasyClean ($399.99) is part of the Costco Direct discount program and highly-rated by customers. "I am very satisfied with my purchase! I had a Samsung microwave before and it just stopped working. Although I debated between staying with Samsung (since all my other kitchen appliances are ) or giving other brands a try, I ultimately switched to LG because I read on other reviews that Samsung's microwave touch-buttons require you to press hard–which is true!" one shopper said.

Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher

Costco is selling the Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher with Soak and Clean Cycle for $699.99, which is eligible for discounts when combined with other items. "After a lot of research on which Dishwasher to pick that fits into my budget I chose this one," one Costco member said. "I could not be more pleased with my decision. This machine is easy to use and does a fantastic job. Once I decided on this model, I compared pricing and install costs with other sellers and found that Costco does not tack on any costs for delivery, install and disposal of the old appliance."