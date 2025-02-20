One of our favorite things about Costco? They are constantly dropping new products and offering exciting, aggressive deals on them. Now that President's Day sales are over and Valentine's Day specialty items are being moved out of the store, there is plenty of room for hot new products and special promotions geared toward upcoming holidays and spring. Here are 7 new Costco deals that shoppers say are "too good to pass up."

Squishmallows Easter Baskets

Easter may seem like it's far away, but shoppers are going wild over Squishmallows Easter Baskets. "Too cute! These baskets just showed up at Costco and they're filled with great candy," writes Costco Hot Finds. One Redditor detailed the contents of an Easter Basket, which includes a Squishmallows Plush Toy and the following treats:

Tropical Dots – 6.5 oz (184g)

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Egg – 6 oz (170g)

Albanese 12 Flavor Mini Gummi Worms – 3.5 oz (100g)

Sour Patch Kids – 3.5 oz (99g)

Nerds Gummy Clusters Rainbow Candies – 3 oz (85g)

Fruity Pebbles White Coated Bunny – 1.6 oz (45g)

Peeps Marshmallow Bunnies – 1.5 oz (42g)

M&M's Crunchy Cookie Chocolate Candies – 1.35 oz (38.3g)

Jelly Belly Chews, Assorted Flavors – 0.84 oz (23g)

Warheads Ooze Chewz Sticks Fruity Flavors – 0.28 oz (8g)

Noosa Yoghurt

Noosa Yoghurt is a hit with Costco shoppers and it's currently on major sale right now. "Don't miss out!" writes Costco Does It Again. "Noosa Yoghurt is coming to Costco nationwide for a limited time, and this deal is too good to pass up! Now through February 23, grab a 12-pack of this irresistibly delicious Aussie-style yoghurt for just $6.69 ($3.30 off) and enjoy three amazing flavors: blueberry 🫐, strawberry 🍓, and lemon 🍋! Made with real fruit, the velvety smoothness of Noosa is unmistakable and the perfect way to start your morning or enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up. Don't miss your chance to stock up on this incomparable yoghurt, on sale now at Costco!"

Heggie's Pizza Breakfast Pizza

Are you responsible for providing breakfast or brunch for a large group? This one-and-done meal is quickly becoming a hit with Costco shoppers. "Breakfast Pizza at Costco! This 2-count breakfast pizza includes country style sausage & gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, and cheese…it's SO GOOD! 😋 Get two for $17.99," writes Costco Buys. "We love these! I wish they had them all the time!" endorses one shopper. "We got these last time and they are SO good!" agrees another.

Smoked Ham & Cheese Pockets

Upscale hot pockets are a new hit in the Costco freezer section. "Smoked Ham & Cheese Pockets at Costco! Each pocket includes smoked ham & swiss cheese, all wrapped in a flaky, layered buttery dough! 🤤 Get 8 for $12.79 in the freezer section!" Costco Buys reveals. "THESE ARE SOO DELICIOUS! They disappeared for a minute but the back now!!!!!" another shopper chimed in.

Grass Fed Beef Tallow

Foodies are going wild over Costco Beef Tallow, which is significantly cheaper than at other stores. "I spotted this two pack of grass fed Beef tallow at Costco for $19.49 what an amazing deal!! Send this to someone that needs to see this deal and follow along for more new finds!!" writes Costco New Deals.

Costco Egg Chair

All the Costco influencers on social media are sharing about the latest high-value furniture item: The Egg Chair. "How cute is this patio egg chair?! Now at @Costco for $499.99! Share with someone who needs this! Check your local store for availability!" writes one of them.

Pressed Juicery Cleanse

Pressed Juicery cleanses aren't cheap. However, they are surprisingly affordable right now at the warehouse and online. This set comes with nine juices and nine shots and is currently $20 off for a total of $49.99. A single bottle of juice retails for around $7 so this is a steal.