I Just Went to Costco and These Are the 7 Best New Finds

Last night I made my weekly Costco run and found so many great products. Currently, warehouses are being filled with everything you need for spring and summer, including pool chemicals, outdoor furniture, plants galore, Cinco de Mayo-inspired foods, and Mother's Day gift ideas. There were also lots of sensational deals and new food products. Here are the seven best items I found at Costco this week.

Siete Grain Free Churro Strips

I have a confession to make: I'm obsessed with churros. However, the deep-fried Mexican delicacy is far from healthy. I grabbed a bag of Siete Grain Free Churro Strips on my Costco run, and can attest that the paleo-friendly and vegan crisps made with avocado oil are genuinely delicious. And, they are currently $2.40 off.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rolls

Many people had the Kirkland Signature Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rolls, 12-count, in their cart. The take-and-bake rolls have been going viral, and for a good reason: Shoppers maintain they are delicious. The package looks strikingly similar to Costco's famous cinnamon rolls, so shop with caution!

Roncadin Mushroom Truffle Pizza

Costco is famous for selling some of the best frozen pizza on the market. I'm a sucker for truffles to I was immediately drawn to Roncadin Mushroom Truffle Pizza. The package comes with three 14-oz pizzas made with garlic sauce, cheese, seasoned mushrooms, and truffle mushroom sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

Perfect Bars are the only protein bars I eat. They are made with the best ingredients, and so fresh, they have to be refrigerated. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. Currently, the variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is $6 off – a total steal.

Rojo's Street Corn Dip

Cooking up a Cinco de Mayo feast? Rojo's Street Corn Dip, a delicious concoction of corn, green chilis, cheddar, and cotija cheese, is currently $2.50 off. The two-pound container is perfect for a party or devouring on your own.

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake

Costco's seasonal cheesecakes are legendary. Currently, the Kirkland Signature Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is in everyone's cart. I noticed the supply was dwindling in the bakery.

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are such a crowd-pleaser. I served these last summer at a party, and can't tell you how many people asked me about them. Not only is the sorbet delicious, but each is served in a unique natural fruit shell. Costco just got them back in stock: a new 48oz Variety 12-Pack with three of each flavor – Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.