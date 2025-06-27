11 Best Costco 4th of July Deals This Week

There is just over a week until the biggest holiday weekend of summer, July 4th. Whether you are spending the holiday at the beach or a pool, barbecuing in your backyard, or camping out under the stars, it’s not too early to stock up on all the food and drink essentials. It doesn’t hurt that Costco is running some major sales on everything from drinks to condiments. Here are the 11 best Costco July 4th deals this week.

Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup

If you plan on throwing hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill for your July 4th party, make sure to have the proper condiments on hand. This 3-pack of Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup, 44-ounce bottles is $4 off through July 20, so stock up now. ,

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Lemon Lime and White Peach

It will probably be hot this July 4th weekend, so make sure to stay hydrated. This variety pack, a 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit, comes with 15 individually packaged servings of Lemon Lime and 15 White Peach, neatly packaged in a resealable bag, and is sure to replenish your electrolytes. Normally $29.99, it is $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water

If you prefer hydrating naturally, coconut water is an excellent source of electrolytes. Pick up an 18-pack case of Vita Coco, Coconut Water while it’s on major sale. The popular electrolyte-fueled beverage is $5.50 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” a shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst

If you are bored with hot dogs and hamburgers, head over to your local warehouse and pick up Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst, currently $2 off. Each pack contains 14 brats, approximately 3.5 pounds of meat. Freeze the ones you don’t use. Not available in Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Pepsi and Diet Pepsi

Stock up on Pepsi and Diet Pepsi for your July 4th festivities and save big. The 36-pack of 12-oz cans is $3.50 off. Price and selections varies by location. While supplies last. Same-day delivery is available at an additional cost.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lamb Chops

If you want to go gourmet for your July 4th barbecue, stock up on Australian Lamb Loin Chops. The fancy cuts of meat are $4 off per package at your local warehouse, everywhere but Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii.

Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray

Make sure to have sunscreen on hand for your family and friends. Neutrogena Beach Defense SPF 60 Sunscreen Spray is easy to apply and will help protect everyone from getting a nasty sunburn. The pack is $4 off, so I recommend buying a few of these to last through the summer. If you prefer lotion, Banana Boat Sport SPF50 is also $4 off.

SunChips Whole Grain Variety Pack

Grab-and-go bags of chips are great for July 4th. This SunChips Whole Grain Variety pack comes with 30, 1.5-ounce bags of four types of the popular chips: Original, Harvest Cheddar, French Onion, Garden Salsa. And, just in time for summer camp, beach, and BBQ season, it is $5 off. “Nice to be able to get these Sun chips via Costco. General grocery stores’ shelves are dictated by the distributors they work with and you cannot find Sun chips in the smaller bags anywhere else. I appreciate the Costco selection and if I cannot buy these in store, then at least I can buy via their website. Small bags are a great way to maintain portion control and work very well for our family. Plus these chips are delicious, and the small bags are convenient when travelling,” one shopper writes.

Dixie Ultra 8 1/2″ Paper Plates

Don’t forget plates and utensils. If you plan on hosting a party soon, now is the time to stock up on paper plates. Get 240 Dixie Ultra 8 1/2″ Paper Plates for $3.50 off

Olipop, Variety Pack

My favorite probiotic soda, which is already super cheap at Costco, is on sale. The Olipop, Variety Pack, comes with 5 Cream Soda, 5 Classic Grape, and 5 Classic Root Beer cans and is $5 off.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion

If you prefer lotion over spray, consider Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion. The two-pack of 10 fluid ounce bottles is $4 off until July 20, $11.99 including shipping and handling. “​​I love how there’s no white cast residue & feels light weight after applying, the subtle smell also smells nice,” one shopper says.