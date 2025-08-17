As a Costco expert, I literally get paid to stay up-to-date on everything about the warehouse, including the latest product drops and major sales at the store. I spend a lot of time walking the aisles of my local store, scouring the Costco website, and studying Reddit feeds and Costco influencer posts on social media to get the inside scoop on all things Costco. I can report back to you because I have all the insider information. Here are the 6 Costco best-kept secrets this month.

Halloween Decorations Have Arrived

Halloween might be months away, but most Costco shoppers know that you need to shop for seasonal items ahead of time. That means you will miss out if you aren’t buying Halloween decorations now. Several Costco influencers have revealed that the store aisles are already flooding with spooky decor. One of the top picks? This Disney Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin.

Maison Margiela Replica Fragrances Is So Much Cheaper Than Sephora

Costco is basically Sephora at a fraction of the price. Currently, the website is stocked with so many Maison Margiela Replica fragrances for $20 off, including Lazy Sunday Morning. The bottle of designer perfume is just $79.99, less than half the price of other places. And, if you can find it in the store, the perfume is an even better buy. Costco Does It Again found Maison Margiela Replica When the Rain Stops for $52 at the warehouse, compared to $170 at Sephora. “The scent begins with a fresh, aquatic feel reminiscent of the last raindrops of spring, transitioning into a luminous Isparta rose and vibrant Pink pepper that evokes the warmth and energy of the returning sun. The base features the earthy depth of sustainably sourced Patchouli essence from Bali, mingling with ethically harvested Isparta rose petal essence, creating a harmonious and uplifting finish,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken and Waffles Are the Newest Ready to Eat Meal

What’s in Your Cart and Costco Deals shared about an exciting new deli item. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” they wrote.

Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, Is On Major Sale

Vacation is my favorite sunscreen brand. I spent most of my life dreading slathering my skin in SPF because I hate the smell and texture of most sunscreens. However, Vacation is “The World’s Best-Smelling Sunscreen” that literally smells like, well, vacation in a bottle. I also wear it as a perfume. The exclusive set of two Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo and an Air Freshener is $5 off the regular Costco price, making it the best deal in town.

Now Is the Time to Stock Up on Toilet Paper and Paper Towels

It’s time to stock up on paper goods! One of the best-kept secrets this month is the amazing deal on toilet paper and paper towels going on at the warehouse. Get 12 rolls of Bounty Prints for $5.20 off and 30 rolls of Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue for $6 off.

Chicken Burrito Bowl Kits Are in the Deli Section

Costco is famous for its amazing taco kits. However, per influencers, you having lived until you have tried the latest meal kits at the warehouse. “Burrito bowls are at Costco. “😋 Chicken Burrito Bowl at Costco! This features grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, salsa, cheese, guacamole, and limes…it sounds and looks AMAZING! 🤩 It’s $4.99/lb! #costco #chipotlebowl #chickenbowl,” Costco Buys shared.