I’m a Costco Expert and These Are the 7 Most Delicious Things I’ve Tried This Week

As an avid Costco shopper and someone who gets paid to write about food, it is my passion (and job) to try all the delicious new food at the warehouse. I have recently been sampling a variety of products, some of which are more tantalizing to the taste buds than others. Of all muffins, deli items, freezer section finds, and drinks I have consumed, these are the tastiest. Here are the seven most delicious things I’ve tried this week as a Costco expert.

Kirkland Signature Southwest Wrap with Sauce and Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s newest wrap, the Kirkland Signature Southwest Wrap with Sauce and Rotisserie Chicken, is so delicious that I wrote an entire review on it. It’s not-so-basically a suped-up and spicy version of a chicken salad wrap, and lives up to the hype it has been getting on social media. It features tender and juicy chunks of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie chicken, grilled corn, black beans, spinach, cotija cheese, mayonnaise, and a buffalo cream sauce —a spicier, more seasoned version of mayonnaise —all tucked inside a red tomato tortilla. Just try it. $6.99 per pound is a sweet deal for how filling it is.

Red’s Mini Burritos Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon

Red’s just sent me a big box to sample some of their most popular items, which I have always loved. But Red’s Mini Burritos Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, snack-sized mini burritos, are the most fantastic taste mashup I’ve ever tasted. I’ll heat one when I need a little snack, or two as a meal. The worst thing about them? They are a rotating item only available at Costco, currently in the Midwest and Bay Area.

Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffins

I had read a lot of great things on social media about Kirkland Signature Blueberries & Cream Muffins, and finally tried them. Just Wow. Compared to other muffins in the Costco bakery, these are incredibly moist, made with what I suspect is a generous amount of butter, blueberries, and a streusel-like topping. They aren’t healthy, but boy, are they delicious.

Taylor Farms Ultimate Wedge Bagged Salad Kit

I love a good wedge salad at a steakhouse, so I was excited to find the Ultimate Wedge Bagged Salad Kit at my Costco store. It has Romaine lettuce, fried onions, blue cheese crumbles, spicy uncured bacon bits, steakhouse seasoning, and a creamy blue cheese dressing. It’s what you need to complete steak night.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Custom Made Meals Korean BBQ Beef Skewer

I love a good meat skewer, especially when it’s marinated. This new Custom Made Meals Korean BBQ Beef Skewer package comes with 1.2 pounds of deliciously marinated beef, cut into bite-sized pieces and placed on eight skewers. It grills in 12 minutes, offering 12 grams of protein. My kids even liked it.

Celsisus Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

I love Celsius energy drinks, especially all the vibe flavors. I was so excited to find this Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack at my store. It comes with all the retro, fruity energy drink flavors I like: six cans each of Tropical Vibe, Peach Vibe, Retro Vibe.

La Terra Fina Cheddar Jack and Roasted Peppers Dip & Spread

If you are a fan of La Terra Fina’s trademark spinach and artichoke dip, take a risk on La Terra Fina Cheddar Jack and Roasted Peppers Dip & Spread. The delicious dip, perfect for your next party, can be served hot or cold. I recommend nuking it. It is made with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, as well as fire-roasted peppers, and is perfectly sweet and spicy.