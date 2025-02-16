7 Best Costco Presidents' Day Deals

There are a few times a year when that Costco membership practically pays for itself, and big sales days are definitely one of those times. President's Day is February 17, and one of the best days of the year to get furniture and appliances—especially at Costco, where members are sure to bag an amazing deal. Many of the deals are members-only, and customers love the items. Whether you're looking for a fridge, dishwasher, microwave, or anything else to update your electronics, Costco has you covered. Here are the best deals to score this President's Day.

Samsung French Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator ($1,300 off) is a fantastic deal for anyone looking for a beautiful new fridge. "Probably the best refrigerator I've ever seen," one customer wrote. "Definitely the best I've ever owned. Very well thought out, from the pull out drawers in the freezer, so you're not pawing through a frozen mass to find what you're looking for, to the self-filling pitcher of filtered water in the door. The space is all useful. I thought that I would miss ice in the door, but the two styles of ice ready & waiting in the freezer are more than fine, and you don't end up with ice shards skittering across the floor. We had been looking for the perfect counter-depth refrigerator, when this popped up… we went for it. We couldn't be happier with it."

KitchenAid Hidden Control Dishwasher

The KitchenAid Hidden Control 44 dBA Dishwasher with PrintShield Finish and FreeFlex Third Level Rack ($500 off) is another great deal. All of Costco's prices include delivery and installation, making ordering a breeze. "Ordered this online after shopping at all the competition," one customer said. "Price from Costco included extended warranty, delivery, installation. Others did not include extended warranty, delivery was included, installation was as high as $180 with an additional $50 for haul off. These made Costco the choice. Delivery was in 5 days, they were on time, the installer was at my house an hour and a half later that day. The installation and removal was done in less than an hour."

Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher

The Whirlpool Top Control Dishwasher with Soak and Clean Cycle is $300 off. "It's a really great dishwasher. I put a glass baking pan in the other day that I was going to soak it had black burnt crust on it and it came out perfect," one happy Costco shopper said.

15 Costco Foods Dietitians Say You Should Avoid Right Now

Samsung Convertible Upright Freezer

The Samsung 11.4 cu. ft. Capacity Convertible Upright Freezer ($160 off) is highly recommended by shoppers. "This freezer doesn't disappoint," one customer said. "I've been searching for the perfect size vertical frost free freezer for 4 years to fit in my 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. It's tall but I love its slim width. It's enough room to keep extra frozen food on hand for a small family as long as you're constantly using items and replacing it instead over stocking on things that you may never use in 6 months. If you intend to store items on top of other older items than you may want to buy something a lot bigger. The fact that I do not have to bend my back and dig in piles of stuff is a big win. Vertical Frost free is better buy even if it's a little more expensive."

Samsung Bespoke Gas Range

Costco is offering a great deal on the Samsung Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In GAS Range with Convection, Smart Oven Camera, and Illuminated Precision Knobs ($600 off). "This stove is incredible! It cooks so well," one customer said. "I love the power of the fast burner, the flame is almost too big. My favorite features are the temperature probe that's built in and will shut off the oven when it reaches temp. Downsides: The camera is cool but the food is really hard to see. The app is basically a useless feature since the camera isn't great and you can't preheat it from the app for safety."

7 Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Say Are "Must-Buys"

Whirlpool 4 Door Refrigerator

Costco is featuring the Whirlpool 19.2 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4 Door Refrigerator with Easy Shelves at a stunning $1000 off. "With high food costs, I can no longer ignore food wasting away in the back of my refrigerator," one shopper said. "This refrigerator gives me a great view of all my food. I have been using it for several weeks and find my waste has diminished significantly. I love the way I can organize my food and freezer products…so sensible and easy for me, a short person, to access. What a pleasure! Costco was tops in delivery and the least expensive in price. Kudos to your delivery team and extra warranty — what a bonus."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GE Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave Oven

The GE Profile 2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Sensor Microwave Oven with Auto Cook and Steam Cook is on sale at $150 off. "It's really high end looking. Love that it doesn't have a shelf inside," one customer said. "We were always removing with prior micro anyway. Plus it's really thought out. Even the little stuff. Like when you press the 30 second button. One press and it start. No need to press a second button. GE is crazy reliable. Kept our old GE that still runs after 20 years."