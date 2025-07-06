So many great sales are going on at Costco right now, from the most popular food and beverage items to electronics and mattresses. An entire section is devoted to “summer fun” items – things you need or might want to maximize seasonal fun – on major sale right now. From an inflatable jacuzzi to a brand-name worthy grill and even a top-of-the-line rechargeable lawnmower, you don’t want to miss these deals, some of them several hundred dollars off. Here are the 7 best Costco “summer fun” items on sale now.

Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station

Looking for a new grill for summer? The Blackstone 44″ 5 Burner Griddle Cooking Station is $100 off, reduced from $599.99 to $499.99. “Grill is awesome, plenty of space to feed the masses,” writes one shopper. “I work in the restaurant industry and actually made this purchase for semi-commercial usage,” writes another. “The details and extras are so great, they have me looking at other pieces of equipment like ‘THAT, should have one of these too!’ Cooks anything and everything perfectly. Gets plenty hot for searing, without the wait of a conventional flat top.”

Lego Expandable Carry-On and Backpack Luggage Set

This adorable Lego Expandable Carry-On and Backpack Luggage Set is cheaper than ever. Earlier this year, the price was $99.99 delivered, but now it is $20 less, just $79.99 for the set. “My niece absolutely loved it. I was impressed with the level of quality as it is sturdy and has a good zipper and lock. While it is a little smaller than normal carry-on suitcases to have the LEGO look on the front, I think for a kid it is the perfect size,” writes one shopper. You don’t even have to be a kid to appreciate it. “I’m a 35 yr old adult with adult money. Did i need this? No Did i have legos growing up? No Did i get compliments in the airport? Yes,” added another shopper, noting it was “a fun carry on.”

Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill

Costco shoppers are big fans of the affordable Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill. Usually $999.99, the workout gadget is currently $150 off, just $849.99. One “20+ year gym rat” who recently built out a home gym used it to replace a $3k Nordictrack commercial treadmill that was too big. “I LOVE this one. Now I have dedicated indoor space, so I don’t fold it or move it. It’s solid and feels like a commercial treadmill from the gym. It has a simple screen and interface that doesn’t require a subscription. It starts up quick, has the fast adjust buttons for speed and incline and a cool dial. It has the incline and larger belt I wanted from my big Nordic track but the simplicity of the walking pad. This thing is awesome! Costco delivery carefully moved into the back room, assembled it all, hauled away the trash without leaving any mess. Highly recommend this treadmill,” they wrote in their review.

SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath

If you are considering taking the (cold) plunge on an ice bath, now is the time to buy SaluSpa Arctic Ice Cold Plunge Bath. Originally $199.99, it is $50 off, bringing the total down to $149.99 including shipping and handling. “Just buy it,” writes one happy shopper. “I walked past this item about 7 times. When i did not have a cart. I was about to leave then found a cart to put my items in, my thought adjuster (the Holy Spirit) said go back and take one more look. Fast forward, i am so happy i bought this! The quality is A+++++ Setup was fun, kind of like a arm workout woth the pump to inflate. Im 5ft10 and i sit up i still have leg room before i hit the end. I was even able to sit the short way with my legs bend and rest my head on the back! This is a game changer, i used ice and water this time. Next time i will use hot water but not scolding to see how it holds. Overall, i really really like it! I am typing this as i am sitting in here! God bless, in Jesus name.”

SaluSpa Coronado EnergySense Square Air Jet 4-6 Person Inflatable Spa

My kids have been begging for a hot tub, but the SaluSpa Coronado EnergySense Square Air Jet 4-6 Person Inflatable Spa might be a more affordable alternative. The jacuzzi fits four to six people and even has jets, and is currently $100 off, just $499.99. “I am very happy with this inflatable hot tub. Very easy to put up by myself. Got instructions off YouTube as no instructions were included. The spa has 2 covers which keeps the heat inside the tub. A very good purchase and I thought the price was fair. I use it nearly every day and find it very relaxing,” wrote one happy shopper.

Fire Sense Spiral Flame Patio Heater

I have been wanting a patio heater for a while now. Lucky for me, the Fire Sense Spiral Flame Patio Heater is $100 off, just $189.99. “Happily surprised by the high quality and how easy it was to put together. Taking my time, it took maybe 45 minutes to put together (once you dig out all the parts that are carefully packed in the canister holder – lay it down and unload from the bottom). Ignition was easy and straightforward, unlike typical patio heaters, which is worth the extra expense by that alone. However the beauty of the flame and significant heat output put it over the top as a great purchase. I’m extremely happy with it!” writes a pleased shopper.

Greenworks 80V 42″ Zero-Turn Ride-on Mower

Rechargeable lawnmowers can eliminate the need to go get gasoline. Greenworks 80V 42″ Zero-Turn Ride-on Mower with (6) 8Ah Batteries, 1.5kW Charger, and Bagger is $700 off, including delivery, assembly, and packaging removal, and is just $4,999.99 after discounts. "We recently bought a 1.3 acre property and about 1 acre is lawn. I wanted a riding mower, but was tired of dealing with gas mowers. I found this mower on Costco.com and saw it had a bunch of upgrades included. It was delivered fully assembled and ready to go. This mower is a beast. I can easily get three full mows on one charge. Highly recommend for properties that are mostly flat," one shopper says.