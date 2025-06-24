There are numerous deals available on the Costco website if you know where to look. The “Treasure Hunt” tab, reserved for secret and sensational products and markdowns, is a great place to start. You never know what you are going to find there, ranging from 30 percent off gift cards for your favorite restaurants to name-brand beauty products and delicious food, of course. Here are the 11 best Costco Treasure Hunt deals this week.

Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst

If you live on the East Coast, you are already in the middle of a serious heat wave. If you plan on grilling this week, head over to your local warehouse and pick up Kirkland Signature Original Bratwurst, currently $2 off. Each pack contains 14 brats, approximately 3.5 pounds of meat. Freeze the ones you don’t use. Not available in Hawaii or Puerto Rico.

Pepsi and Diet Pepsi

Are you a Coke or Pepsi person? If you are on the fence or lean toward the latter, it’s also a good time to stock up on Pepsi and Diet Pepsi. The 36-pack of 12 oz cans is $3.50 off. Price and selections varies by location. While supplies last. Same-day delivery is available at an additional cost.

Lamb Chops

Another great item to stock up on right now for your next barbecue or family gathering? Australian Lamb Loin Chops. Save $4 per package at your local warehouse, everywhere but Alaska, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

I always choose Bounty Advanced Paper Towels over the Kirkland Signature option. Currently, they are having a major sale until July 20. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and a great deal compared to other stores, with $5.60 off the 12-pack. Stock up now.

Starbucks Dark French Roast K-Cups

Replenish your K-Cup collection with a super stealth deal. Get $8 instant savings on Starbucks Dark French Roast K-Cups, 72-count, now through July 20. “Intense, robust strong coffee with a great flavor (slightly burnt or smoky flavor, tad sweet, & less acidic than lighter roasts.)” one shopper writes. “Starbucks Dark French Roast is a top of the line French Roast. Well worth it.”

La Mer

La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, is surprisingly available at Costco for a significantly lower price. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $278.99, or $140 an ounce. It’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.

Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion

Costco is the best place to stock up on sunscreen. The best deal of the week? Banana Boat Sport Ultra SPF50 Sunscreen Lotion. The two-pack of 10 fluid ounce bottles is $4 off until July 20, $11.99 including shipping and handling. “​​I love how there’s no white cast residue & feels light weight after applying, the subtle smell also smells nice,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature 400 Thread Count Sheets

Kirkland Signature bedding is a favorite among shoppers, who claim it seriously upgrades their sleeping experience and makes their beds feel like a 5-star hotel. “I splurged on the Kirkland Signature sheets, and I’m never going back. Softest sheets I’ve ever owned,” says u/BirdMom420. “The Kirkland Signature sheets. I sleep better, honestly,” agrees u/dumplingenthusiast. Also, the Kirkland Signature Cooling Pillows are another great bed splurge. “I’ve recommended them to so many people,” said u/lifehaxer. Take $10 off through July 20.

Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack

If only the finest meats are good enough to hit your grill, order up this combo back of gourmet steaks from Kansas City Steak Co. The USDA Choice Combo Pack comes with 11.5 pounds of meat, a total of 12 large steaks (4 New York strips, 4 filet mignon, and 4 ribeyes. Take $80 off for a total of $279.99, including shipping and handling.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress

If you are on the market for a new mattress, head on over to the Costco website. Save $180 to $250 on various sizes of the Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress. The item also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings to save even more. The sleeping surface is made out of Certi-pur® Certified Foam and features Four-Layer Foam Construction.

inKind One eGift Card

A great way to save at Costco is by using gift cards. For example, right now, get a inKind One eGift Card ($100 Value), which can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, for an additional $5 off, bringing the price down to $69.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus). This is a great buy and I plan to buy 3-4 more GCs in coming months. I don’t understand why some reviewers say they can only load 1 GC at a time. I can load multiples,” suggests one shopper.