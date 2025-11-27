11 Best Costco Black Friday Deals on Friday

It’s almost Black Friday but many stores, including Costco, are rolling out savings all week (soon the whole of November will be Black Friday month!). Costco shoppers who have been waiting all year for these deals will not be disappointed—there are fan-favorite appliances on sale, plus gift baskets, holiday must-haves, cookware and much more. You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to take advantage of these deals: Here are 11 of the best Costco Black Friday deals this week.

Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box

Costco shoppers can get the Godiva Goldmark Assorted Chocolate Gift Box for $69.99 down from $99.99. “A GREAT value as the chocolates are delicious and wrapped very nicely. A super gift or keep for yourself as this is a great value and deal,” one shopper said.

Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer

The fan-favorite Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is on sale for $124.99 down from $159.99. “I’ve used this every day since I got it a couple of weeks ago and absolutely love it. It reduces cooking time compared to my regular oven and toaster oven and I don’t have to wait for it to heat up most times. It also crisps up food to perfection–particularly items like breaded fish and chicken strips,” one Costco member said.

Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is on a tremendous deal right now—$299.99 down from $399.99. “We had high expectations for this blender, but we were not let down in the least bit! This is an amazing machine! Some complain about the noise, it really is not that bad, especially considering all the power it has. Absolutely worth it! The container is large enough for a small family’s smoothies, the blender is super powerful and really eliminates all chunks. They are SO smooth!” one happy shopper said.

XL Holiday Sleigh

The XL Holiday Sleigh is on sale for $219.99 down from $279.99. “Beautiful, huge sleigh filled with so many goodies,” one Costco shopper said. “My clients were very impressed with the gift,” another commented.

All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set

The All-Clad 8-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is on sale for $89.99 down from $119.99. “Very sturdy. Quality appears to be as shown. I have only used the spoon so far but love the set. Very clean looking and the storage container is nice for all the bulky pieces,” one Costco member said.

Mary Macleod’s Holiday Ornament Tin

Mary Macleod’s Holiday Ornament Tin of Chocolate Crunch Shortbread Cookies is currently $$79.99 down from $99.99. “These ornaments make great gift gifts for friends and family and neighbors. Cookies are fresh and very tasty and ornament is cute,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chefman Electric Warming Tray

Costco shoppers rave about the Chefman Electric Warming Tray with Adjustable Temperature Control, on sale right now for $39.99 down from $49.99. “I love them. I bought two and keep the food at the right temperature,” one shopper shared.

Collin Street Bakery’s DeLuxe Fruitcake

Collin Street Bakery‘s Medium Sprinkle-Top DeLuxe Fruitcake is on sale for $59.99 down from $79.99. “This fruitcake surpasses any other fruitcake in the world,” one customer wrote. “I’ve had it since the 50’s and never miss a chance to buy one or two or even 3 a year. If you have NEVER had a Collin Street Bakery fruitcake you are missing out.”

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is on a great Black Friday deal at $249.00 down from $309.99. “Run don’t walk while this is on sale! It’s a great price and worth every penny. Especially if you have kids,” one shopper said. “This is the machine you’ve always dreamed of,” another agreed.

G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set

G.O.A.T. FOODS Best Set is on sale for Black Friday at $39.99 down from $54.99. We bought this as a thank you gift for someone and they loved it. Their words ‘The best candy we’ve had!’ Costco always has the best products,” one happy customer said.

T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

The T-fal Tri-Ply 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is on sale for $159.99 down from $239.99. “The pots and pans feel durable, heat up evenly, and the tri-ply construction really makes a difference in cooking performance,” one customer shared. “I love how professional they look in my kitchen — very sleek and modern.”