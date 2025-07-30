7 Costco Breakfast Items With the “Biggest Savings”

Costco is the perfect place to shop for breakfast. From some of the best deals on eggs and bacon to pre-made breakfast sandwiches and wraps, your local warehouse offers so many delicious items at great prices. If you have ever wondered how the deals on breakfast items stack up against other grocery stores, a new CashNetUSA study has the answer. Researchers analyzed prices at Costco and compared them to three competitors: Walmart, Kroger, and Target. Then, they ranked items overall and by category based on the most significant savings at Costco. Interestingly, out of all the categories, breakfast offered the most bang for the buck, with five of the ten items having the most substantial savings at Costco vs. other supermarkets on morning-specific food. Here are 7 Costco breakfast items that offer the biggest savings.

Croissants

Larger-than-life muffins, cakes, pies, and cookies have put the Costco bakery on the map. But if you want the most bang for your buck, pick up a package of croissants. They are the best breakfast deal in the store, 49.3% cheaper than other grocery stores. People rave about the French-bakery inspired treat, which is sometimes offered in almond or chocolate varieties.

Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix

You can make pancakes from scratch, but many foodies maintain that Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix is as good, if not better. The 10-pound box offers a lot of bang for the buck, 46.4% less than stores. “Best pancake mix ever,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been using Krusteaz buttermilk Pancake mix for many years. It makes perfect pancakes and waffles. If you store it in air tight containers you can freeze it if you don’t use 10lbs before the expiration date and it doesn’t affect the taste or performance of the product. LOVE IT!”

La Boulangere Chocolate Croissants

Another breakfast item that is a great deal at Costco? La Boulangere Chocolate Croissants, legendary within the baked goods industry. Each bag contains 16 individually wrapped French-bakery-inspired chocolate pastries. And the price is right, an average of 42.3% less than other stores.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes

Moving on to cereal, Costco is the place to get a bargain. Most boxes contain two or more bags of your favorites for less. Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes costs 39.3% compared to other stores. Pro tip? They regularly go on sale. Right now, Frosted Flakes is an additional $2.20 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Quaker Oats Rolled Oats Breakfast

If you need another reason to eat oatmeal every morning, here is one: You can get a 10-pound box for super cheap at Costco. The nutritionist-endorsed high fiber food is a sensational deal at Costco. Get 10 pounds of Quaker Oats Rolled Oats Breakfast for 36.8% less than other stores. “This is the best oatmeal, what a bargain,” endorses a shopper.

Eggo Waffles

My kids love Eggo Waffles, a nice, quick breakfast when on the go. If you have room in your freezer, consider stocking up at Costco, where you can get a big box for 33.8% less than other stores.

Cheerios

Another breakfast cereal that is a steal at Costco? Cheerios. The super-sized box of the O-shaped crunchy breakfast cereal is 29.2% compared to other stores. Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds are right behind, 28.8% less than your average grocery store.