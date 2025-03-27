7 Costco Breakfast Items Shoppers Say Are Too Good to Skip

Are you sick of eating the same breakfast every morning? Costco is an excellent resource if you are looking for some new ideas for your first meal of the day. The warehouse carries so many delicious options, which are super easy to prepare. From breakfast wraps and sandwiches to healthy cereal and overnight oats, there are lots of sweet and savory options to choose from. Here are 7 Costco breakfast items that deserve your attention.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

There are entire Reddit posts dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. . "The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun," one person commented. "They are knock off of the Starbucks one," says another. "I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer," another added.

Kirkland Signature Egg Bites

If you like Starbucks Egg Bites, try the Costco branded variety. "The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!" one person says. "I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes," another added. "They really are good, especially in the air fryer!" According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks. "The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I'm pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same," one suggested.

San Clemente Breakfast Burrito

A lot of people like the San Clemente Breakfast Burrito, a newer product at Costco stores. "They are really good actually, sample person was giving out half a burrito to everyone at my location!" one person said. "Went through a box of these. Overall 8/10. Def really good. I wanted something with chicken sausage and not pork. Also like the cheese is not overwhelming. Yes it has some saltiness but not anything that requires you to down a glass a water," another said. "The trick is to microwave it for 1 min each side. Then dry off the water that pools and put it in the air fryer at 325 for 5 min. Perfect."

Mush Overnight Oats

Health experts consistently endorse overnight oats as a filling morning breakfast. "A fridge staple!" Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds says about Mush Overnight Oats, "always stocked in my fridge." Currently, they are on promo at all Costco stores nationwide through 3/30, "so you know I'm stocking up! Plus, they added Apple Cinnamon to the variety pack!"

Red's Foods Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritos

Red's Foods Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritos are another easy heat-and-eat option that Costco shoppers love. The microwavable burritos offer 16 grams of protein and are made with antibiotic-free meat and cage-free eggs. "Savory pork breakfast sausage, bacon smoked with real applewood, fluffy scrambled eggs, and a mouthwatering trio of white cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese. All wrapped in a freshly baked tortilla," writes Costco Deals.

Magic Spoon Cereal

Magic Spoon Cereal is a high-protein, keto-friendly, and gluten-free cereal with no artificial ingredients and 0g of sugar. While a box can be on the pricier side at the grocery store, the breakfast staple is a much more affordable price at Costco. "This is my FAVORITE guilt-free cereal," writes Costco Buys. "Each box comes with two bags of their super popular Fruity flavor!"

Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Waffles

Costco Buys recently recommended Kodiak Cakes Protein-Packed Power Waffles at Costco. "These frozen buttermilk & vanilla waffles pack 12g of protein per serving and taste SO GOOD! 😋 Get 40 waffles for just $14.99," she wrote on Instagram. Pro tip: Top with berries for added antioxidants.