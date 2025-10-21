11 Costco Buys Flying Off Shelves Ahead of the Holidays

Once it hits October, all the holidays come fast. Halloween will be here in just a few weeks, followed by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s, each separated by just a few weeks. Costco shoppers are already stocking up on fall and winter holiday items, ranging from comfort foods to Advent calendars and gifts. What should you consider buying this holiday season? Here are 11 Costco buys flying off shelves before the holidays.

Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf

Shoppers are going wild over a new item in the Costco bakery. Influencer Costco Hot Finds shared about the Jalapeno Cheddar Loaf. “It’s so crunchy and SO soft!!! I warmed mine up and it was like I baked it freshly at home,” they wrote. “It’s delish 🤤 with a shrimp boil,” commented a follower. “Oh my goodness!! This looks delicious!! Definitely gonna snag a loaf, bread and butter is one of my absolute favorite snacks!!” added another.

Pumpkins and Bats Ravioli

Costco So Obsessed shared about the new Halloween pasta. “The pumpkin and bats pasta is back! 🦇 🎃 they are very delish and so fun!” they wrote. “It’s Delicious!” commented a shopper. “These are so fun,” added another.

A Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

The Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, which includes 28 pounds of food, is also a must-buy. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery between November 5th and November 21st for $269.99. It comes with 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler.

Mr. Beast Feastables Candy

Costco So Obsessed shared about the new big bag of Mr. Beast Feastables. “@feastables spotted at Costco! Perfect for Halloween 🎃,” they wrote. “Ooh cool for trick or treating,” commented a shopper.

Felina Velour Hoodie and Jogger Set

Costco Buys shared about a budget-friendly velour tracksuit. “NEW Felina Velour Hoodie & Jogger Set is at Costco and it’s so soft and cozy! It comes in three colors — deep plum, black, & green — and feels like a luxe upgrade to your everyday loungewear. It’s such a steal at $18.99,” they wrote.

A Dog Bone Gift Basket

Costco Buys shared about a great gift for canines. “This Dog Bone Basket is at Costco and it’s the cutest pet gift set! It comes with five adorable toys — both plush and rubber — all tucked into a reusable bone-shaped wicker basket. Such a great holiday treat for your pup. It’s $29.99,” they wrote.

Pillsbury Ready to Bake Halloween Cookies

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new Halloween cookie dough that is ready to bake. “I could eat the whole plate! 👻🎃 Available right now at Costco’s in the Southeast and Northwest! Arriving soon in the San Diego region! Box of 60 @pillsbury Ready To Bake Halloween cookies. The perfect spooky-season treat! Make sure to snag yours before they’re gone! ” they wrote.

Giant Lindt Advent Calendar

Costco Buys shared about the Giant Lindt Advent Calendar 97oz at Costco, a supe-sized version of the traditional chocolate Advent calendar. “Unwrapping a chocolate each day is such a fun tradition; it makes the holiday season feel so much more magical…especially with this Giant Advent Calendar! ✨ It’s not just chocolate, it’s the ultimate indulgence and the perfect festive centerpiece! Find the Giant Lindt Advent Calendar (97oz) at Costco now and make your countdown extra special this year!” they wrote.

Steakhouse Wedge Salad with Bacon and Dressing

Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Steakhouse Wedge Salad with Bacon and Dressing. “New and awesome! Definitely get the bacon and onion straws hot and crunchy!” they wrote. “The onion straws!!! My mouth is WATERING,” committed a follower. “Love a good wedge salad and how convenient!! I’ll be picking this up today,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Yankee Candle Holiday Set

Costco New Deals shared about a new Yankee Candle holiday set for $19.99 at Costco. “These smell amazing!! How cute are these to include in a gift basket this is such a great deal!! And do you notice I’m shaking slit 🤣🤣🤣 that’s me after drinking the new caramel mocha freeze. Too much caffeine and sugar lol,” they wrote.

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Costco New Deals shared about another Advent calendar that sells out annually. “2025 Bonne Maman advent calendar is back at Costco with their mini spreads and flavors like cherry, 🍒 Apricot, honey hazelnut Chocolate, orange marmalade, wild blueberry, strawberry mini jams!! You know I had to add to cart so fast such a good deal at Costco $15.99,” they write.