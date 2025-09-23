7 Best New Costco Candy Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

It’s mid-September, and candy season is kicking off. With just six weeks until Halloween, your local Costco‘s sweets and treats aisle is filling up with your favorites, including chewy chocolates, fruity gummies, and trendy concoctions. Here are the 7 best Costco candy finds to grab this September.

Reese’s Pumpkins

Pumpkin-shaped @reeses have arrived at stores. “Reese’s pumpkins are my fav!” writes a shopper. “So good,” added another. “Those are my fav,” a third chimed in.

Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels

Looking for a new Dubai chocolate? This 3-pack of Béquet Dubai Chocolate Caramels just hit the website for $54.99. It contains three re-sealable pouches of individually wrapped gourmet chocolates with nut-free pistachio flavoring. They are made with all-natural ingredients, are gluten-free, and are Kosher certified.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

A Halloween Candy Bento Box

If you want a gourmet Halloween gift, order this Sugarfina Haunted House, 3 Piece Bento Box, 2-pack for $44.99. It comes with two Sugarfina Halloween Bento Boxes filled with Cosmic Stars Gummies, Spooky Ghosts Gummies, and Zombie Brain Gummies.

Mars Candy Full Size Variety Pack

From now until September 21, you can get a 30-count box of Mars candy bars – including M&Ms, Twix, Milky Way, and Snickers – for $7.50 off and be the only house on the block giving away full-size candy bars on Halloween.

Feastables Variety Pack

Mr. Beast chocolate is on the shelves of Costco. “Now available EXCLUSIVELY at @costco is @feastables biggest variety pack of chocolate yet! Whether you crave the silky smoothness of plain Milk Chocolate, need more of a bite with Milk Crunch, or can’t resist the timeless combo of peanut butter and chocolate, this bag has it all. Grab one for now to keep for yourself and grab one (or two) ahead of the Halloween holiday so you’re the house handing out the BEST chocolates! Get your bag, only at Costco,” Costco Does It Again wrote.

Yummy Halloween Candy Variety Pack

If you prefer to give out smaller candy bars, Mars Minis Chocolate Candy, Variety Pack, 200-count for $20.99 comes with an assortment of Mars minis, including 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, Twix, and Snickers.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Ferrara Halloween Nerds Gummy Cluster Variety Pack

Over at the warehouse, the candy aisle is filled with so many new Halloween options. If you gravitate toward fruity, pick up this bag of 75 boxes. It comes with “rainbow,” “spooky, and “very berry,” flavors.