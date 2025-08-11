Costco Shoppers Say These Chicken Nuggets Are the Best Buy Right Now

Shopping for chicken nuggets at Costco can be mildly overwhelming, as there are so many good options. Do you buy the super kid-friendly Dino Nuggets or OG Tyson, that are sort of like a healthier version of McDonald’s McNuggets, or do you the Chick-fil-A dupe route with Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks? There is also another similar Chick-fil-A-ish option, Just Bare, and shoppers are divided over which is better.

“Just Bare nuggets vs Kirkland,” one shopper recently asked on Reddit. Shoppers had a lot to say about which is better, but first, let’s look at the facts.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are made without antibiotics, added hormones, or steroids. Each 3-ounce serving boasts 16 grams of protein. The chunks are fully cooked. The usual price is $19.49 for a 4-pound bag, which is an additional $4.50 off through August 24.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are also antibiotic, hormone- and steroid-free. A 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. According to shoppers, they are a lot less – $13.99.

Some people are adamant that the KS tastes better – and are the perfect dupe for Chick-fil-A. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

However, others are strongly on team Just Bare. “I like the bare ones. The KS ones have that strongly blown out breast meat texture like Frankenstein rotisserie chickens,” one maintains. “Just Bare is better. Less breading and maybe moister chicken,” another agrees. “Just bare brand. I hated the Kirkland ones, way too much breading and when air fried the breading just became super hard, they were impossible to eat. Tried diff temps and times and everytime, they just didn’t come out good. Just bare ones air fry way better,” a third says.

Some people are fans of both. “I usually buy Kirkland, but have bought just bare when that’s all that’s available. Just bare seems like better quality chicken but Kirkland has better flavor imo and more breading, which is more of a preference thing anyway,” one says.

For many, it comes down to the price. “We’ll get Just Bare if they’re on sale but usually go with Kirkland. The Just Bare are marginally better, but not an extra $5/bag better,” one explains. “I like them both, but typically go for the cheaper Kirkland brand,” a second says.