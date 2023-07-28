Skip to content

Trader Joe's Recalled 3 Items In the Past Week—Here's What You Need To Know

The products may be contaminated with foreign material.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on July 28, 2023 | 1:45 PM
If you recently stocked up on groceries at Trader Joe's, you're going to want to check your kitchen—and potentially purge some of your haul. Over the last week, the popular grocery chain has recalled three different items due to contamination issues.

On July 27, Trader Joe's announced the recall of its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup because it may contain insects. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the soup's supplier, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, initiated the recall on July 10 "because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets."

The recall applies to 10,889 cases of 20-ounce containers of the soup, which have "Use By" dates between July 18 and Sept. 15, 2023. The product was shipped to Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

According to Trader Joe's, no adverse health effects tied to the consumption of this item have been reported to date. All of the potentially affected soups have been removed from stores and destroyed.

Less than a week before pulling the soup from shelves, TJ's issued a recall of its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies because they may contain rocks. The Almond Windmill Cookies have "Sell By" dates of Oct. 2, 2023 and Oct. 19 through Oct. 21, 2023, while the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have "Sell By" dates of Oct. 17 through Oct. 21, 2023.

Like the Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the cookies are no longer being sold and have been destroyed.

Trader Joe's encourages those who still have these products in their possession to discard them or return them to any store for a full refund. Customers with additional questions about the recalls can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time. They can also send the company an email.

The soup and cookies aren't the only foods Trader Joe's has recalled this summer. Last month, the grocery chain's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was included in a larger frozen fruit recall because of possible listeria contamination. This product was also recalled in March due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.

