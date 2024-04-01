Costco Shoppers Are Raving About an 'Incredible' Sauce: 'I Could Just Drink It'

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're searching for a flavorful condiment or sauce, Costco has plenty of options to add to your shopping cart. One of these is the popular Chipotle Bitchin' Sauce (90 calories), which recently sparked a slew of customer commentary.

Described by the brand as "bold and smoky," this organic vegan sauce is made with almonds, oil, lemon juice, vinegar, spices, and chipotle peppers. One Costco member recently took to Reddit to solicit opinions on the sauce, sparking a conversation that has accumulated over 500 comments.

"It's the best vegan thing I've ever tried. The chipotle one doesn't taste of almonds at all, it's mostly chipotle and the other spices," one Reddit user noted.

"I could just drink it," another one wrote.

"Incredible," "addicting," and "bitchin'" are just a few other ways Redditors have described this item.

Though there's no limit to the food-pairing possibilities, shoppers add the Bitchin' Sauce to a variety of foods ranging from chips, pretzel crisps, and veggies to sandwiches, omelets, and breakfast burritos. As one Reddit user put it, "If you like it you'll want to put it on everything."

Despite the hype this sauce has generated, the item has not gone without customer critique. Some shoppers have described the product's consistency as "runny" or "watery." Meanwhile, others said Costco's 24-ounce tub is too large of a quantity.

However, if you'd like to save the sauce for a later date, the brand states on its website that you can freeze the product for up to three months. You can then thaw it gently in the fridge and stir if the sauce separates.

For customers interested in trying other dip options, Bitchin' offers multiple flavors, which, as some Redditors pointed out, Costco will sell in in variety packs. A few flavor options include the spinach artichoke (90 calories), green chile and pepita (90 calories), and green onion (90 calories).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to Costco, Bitchin' Sauce is sold at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods. The sauce also recently ventured into Costco's international markets. Mexico warehouses are now offering multi-packs, while Costco locations in Australia, China, New Zealand, and South Korea are selling value-sized packs of Chipotle Bitchin' Sauce, according to VegOut.