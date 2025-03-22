7 Costco Deals That Are 'Better Than Ever' Right Now

Walk into a Costco store any day of the week, and you will find so many unbeatable deals as part of their competitive everyday pricing. However, sometimes you get super lucky, and their already low prices are slashed even lower on certain items. This week, the warehouse offers insanely good offers on your favorite items. Here are 7 Costco deals better than ever right now.

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews are Costco's version of Greenies. From now until the end of the month, there is a $6 manufacturer's savings on top of the already competitive price, making this the must-buy pet item of the month.

Yo Mama's Low-Sodium Variety Pasta Sauce, 3-pack

Head over to the Costco website to take advantage of a great deal on Yo Mama's Low-Sodium Variety Pasta Sauce, 3-pack. The highly rated gluten- and dairy-free pasta sauce with no added sugar, usually $21.99, is an additional $5 off until 3/21, bringing the price down to $16.99 including shipping and handling.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, 1.7 oz

Save La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, 1.7 oz, usually costs $549.99 at Costco – a steal compared to the $785 retail price everywhere else. Guess what? Until 3/21 or until supplies last, take an additional $110 off, bringing the price down to $439.99 – 44 percent off retail!

Take and Bake Pizza

Looking for a delicious and easy dinner for the family? Costco take-and-bake pizza is always a great option. They recently lowered the in-warehouse price to $15.99 for combination or Margherita, a few dollars less than it was before.

Kirkland Signature Chinet Red Cups

There's no better time to stock up on Kirkland Signature Chinet Red Cups than the present! Just in time for March Madness, the warehouse has lowered the price of their Big Red Cups down to $11.49 for 240 18-ounce cups.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fit Crunch Bars

Fit Crunch Chocolate Peanut Butter Baked Bars are now on sale at Costco, according to Costco Deals. "On sale now for $6 off now only $13.99 for a box of 18 bars! Thats only 78 cents a bar!! What a steal of a deal!" they write about the promo, going on now through 3/30. "This chocolate peanut butter bar is the classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate goodness all in one bite! They are gluten free, 💪have 16g of protein, 3g of sugar, and are 190 calories! They are perfect for satisfying cravings and on-the-go snacking."

Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars

Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars always cost significantly less at Costco than Whole Foods or Target, but now a sweet deal is even sweeter. You can get a 15-pack for $4 off through March 30.