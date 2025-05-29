6 New Costco Deals Everyone Will Be Talking About This Week

Costco shoppers are accustomed to getting great deals on their shopping year-round, but sometimes the warehouse chain has special pricing on a variety of products, from coffee to household cleaning products. The sales appear to be random, which is part of the fun—what will be discounted this week? Members sometimes find one of their favorite products on sale, and stock up on the lower prices before they all sell out. Here are six Costco deals everyone will be thrilled about this week.

Raw Manuka Honey

The Comvita Certified UMF 18+ (MGO 696+) Raw Manuka Honey is down $15 from $54.99 to $39.99. “This honey is really amazing. I love it so much and it’s so expensive I only eat it on Sunday morning breakfast but I truly believe it makes me healthier. Thank you Costco,” one shopper said.

Juce Super Greens

Costco has the Terra Kai USDA Organic Juce Super Greens Fruit and Veggie Powder for $19.99, down from $23.99. “I have been using Juce Super Greens for over a year now and I feel healthier now than I have in many years….super good product,” one shopper said. “Excellent source of receiving my fruit and vegetables for the day. I add a scoop to my morning smoothies. So easy!” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Coffee, Whole bean Dark Roast is $15.49, down from $20.99. “Of all the coffees I’ve tried Peet’s Major Dickason’s is my favorite. However, my local Costco hasn’t had the beans in stock for months, so I sucked it up and paid the shipping. Bought two bags because I know I’ll use them and it defrays the shipping a bit. Even with shipping, it’s a great price,” one shopper said.

RXBAR Protein Bars

The RXBAR Protein Bars Variety Pack is $15.39, down from $20.99. “This is the healthiest protein bar I had and/or researched, and also with the fewest ingredients,” one member said. “The chocolate sea salt is by far my most favorite. I wish Costco would sell a box of just the chocolate sea salt and not the blueberry.”

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

Costco has the Maison Perrier Sparkling Water for $19.99, down from $25.99. “This is our favorite bottled water. Wish all the warehouses kept this product on a more consistent basis!” one shopper said. “We have substituted soda with sparkling water and it has been a game changer. Our favorite sparkling water is by far Perrier,” another member said.

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs, which are $17.19 down from $21.19. “Cascade Complete is the only brand I buy!” one member wrote in the reviews. “I have used Cascade for 30 years – long before pods! I like the combination of ingredients and rarely have anything come out less than sparkling… On sale a Costco is the absolute cheapest I have found – including the subscribe and save program of that famous on-line retailer,” another said.