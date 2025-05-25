5 Costco Deals That Look Pricey but Are Huge Bargains

Shopping at Costco can look utterly bizarre to people who are not members and don’t “get it”, so to speak. If you’ve only relied on local grocery stores to pick up staple everyday items like a dozen eggs or a pint of cream, seeing someone load up with literal pallets of eggs, or a year’s worth of paper towels can seem ridiculous—but as Costco shoppers know, this is how you save a lot of money. And it’s not just on those items—by stocking up on certain products, you may look profligate while actually being very smart. Here are five Costco deals that look like you overpaid, but of course, you didn’t.

Tomahawk Ribeye

It’s always worth checking out the meat section at Costco, as you can find some occasional gems. “Costco had 1 1/2 inch prime tomahawk ribeyes. Decided to splurge. Much better than the 1/2 inch steaks at the local grocery stores (which can be almost 2x price per pound),” one member said, sharing a picture of a delicious steak on a grill.

La Civetta Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Costco’s imported La Civetta Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $89.99 for two three liter tins, and an absolute bargain, shoppers say. “This product is the finest quality olive oil we have ever used. The aroma is enough to tell you how good it is before you taste it,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “You smell the freshness. The color and taste are amazing. Definitely worth it,” another agreed.

Bonne Maman Preserve

Costco shoppers are wild about the Bonne Maman Four Fruit Preserve, and stock up whenever they see it. “I just got 2 big jars a month ago in Tucson. I would have gotten 4 but my wife was with me. Ugh!” one member said. “Just use it as you would use any other jelly/jam/preserves – on toast etc.. It is a huge jar that lasts forever and tastes delicious! It’s like, under $15 (I can’t remember the exact cost) for a 36oz jar,” another commented.

Boursin Cheese

Costco occasionally marks down the fan-favorite Boursin Cheese and members are thrilled when it happens. “The Boursin goes on sale a few times per year and I always stock up. Freezes pretty well especially if you plan to cook with it. I used to think cooking with it would be blasphemy but it’s crazy good in mac n cheese or anything else creamy,” one said. Add a Boursin to a skillet with sautéed chicken and some white wine, let simmer until fully melted, and spoon over chicken. Out of this world. I usually add onions and mushrooms,” another suggested.

Merino Wool Socks

Costco shoppers love the seasonal Merino wool socks ($16.99 for four pairs in Los Angeles). “Literally repurchased Costco membership just because i needed more of these socks,” one member said. “The women’s merino wool socks are 85% fine merino wool. For 14.99 per four pack you can’t beat them. I’ve bought a few packs of these socks three years ago and they’re still going strong. I still buy a new set each fall though, I just can’t resist!” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e