5 Costco Deals That Shocked Me This October
‘Tis the season for the best deals at Costco! I don’t know what’s in the air right now, but it feels like Costco is offering some of its most competitive deals of the year. I recently hit the store (and make several visits to the website daily) and found some unparalleled deals on everything from candy to cleaning supplies. Here are the 5 deals that shocked me the most.
Hershey’s Variety Pack
Every store currently has Halloween candy deals, but most are for mini-sized options. Costco is selling the Hershey’s Variety Pack, a 30-count box with 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds, 6 Kit Kat Wafer Bars, and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for $6.80 off.
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Variety Pack
Cold and flu season is here, so cleaning your home should be more of a priority. Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Variety Pack, 95-count, 4-pack, is on sale just in time. Take $3 off the already low price at the store and website.
RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury
Kirkland Signature Laundry Detergent
Whenever Costco has sales on laundry detergent, I stock up. Currently you can get one of its bestsellers, Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, for $3.60 off. “I bought this laundry detergent to save on the major ALL brand. I have a lot of allergies and sensitivities. Most free and clear detergents cause me irritation in one way or another-Ive tried them all. I did a side by side comparison of the ingredients in this and the major free and clear brand. They were 1-1 comparable, so I took a risk and tried it. NO irritation at all! So, unless I find the other brand on a major coupon sale, I have just replaced it with Kirkland. In my opinion, these are identical. So, for anyone with an exclusive ALL requirement, consider using this,” writes a shopper.
Kraft, Grated Parmesan Cheese
Kraft, Grated Parmesan Cheese 4.5 lbs is also a steal for an additional $5 off the already cheap item. If you can’t use it all by the expiration date, freeze it.
Scrub Daddy Sponges
Another cleaning supply to stock up on this month? Scrub Daddy Sponges, Colors Variety, 8-count. The cult favorite sponges are an additional $3.50 off.