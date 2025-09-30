Attention Costco shoppers: There are so many deals to be had at the warehouse this month. This week, a new batch of Member-Only Savings and Everyday Values dropped, in addition to some impressive manufacturer offers and other savings, lowering Costco’s everyday competitive prices. There are even several items that you probably already buy for under $10. Here are 7 Costco deals under 10 dollars this week.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Costco offers a lot of options for sparkling water drinkers. Waterloo Sparkling Water variety pack is currently $2.70 off, bringing the total price for a 24-pack under $10.

Starbucks Unsweetened Iced Coffee

A 2-pack of Starbucks Unsweetened Iced Coffee is great to have on hand for those mornings you don’t have time to make a fresh cup. It mixes well with the brand’s creamers, making an iced latte in an instant. It is currently $2.90 off, bringing the price down below $10.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas

Mission Carb Balance Flour Tortillas have been a popular product at the warehouse for years. They are currently $1.50 off the 8-count, 2-pack, bringing the price down below $10. These are great for low-carb wraps, burritos, and quesadillas.

Kirkland Signature Cherry and Cheese Danish Braid

Kirkland Signature Cherry and Cheese Danish Braid has been a big hit in the bakery. If you want to serve the sweet treat at your next brunch, get it now: It’s $2 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps

My kids love Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps, and so do I. They are good enough to eat independently, but they are extra amazing dunked in your favorite dip. The huge bag is $2.50 off, bringing the price down below $10.

E&C’s Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies

E&C’s Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies are a favorite with all the swim parents I know, offering a healthy dose of energy in an instant. The Costco bag is already a great deal and is an additional $3 off. Get it under $10.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

President Crumbled Feta Cheese

I am a big fan of Mediterranean and Greek food, so I always have feta cheese in my fridge. This 1.5-pound container of President Crumbled Feta Cheese is a steal right now at Costco, $2.40 off, making it well under $10.