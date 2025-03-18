6 Costco Desserts That Shoppers Say Are "Absolutely Irresistible"

Costco's dessert selection is huge, delicious, and downright dangerous for anyone who struggles with portion control. There are croissants, cakes, donuts, pastries, ice cream, cookies, pies, and so much more available, and many items are made from scratch in-house. The delectable odor of freshly-baked goodies is a constant source of temptation for shoppers who went in for paper towels and end up leaving with a 5-pound cheesecake. So which of these sweets have members completely obsessed? Here are 6 Costco desserts that shoppers can't get enough of.

Junior's Mini Cheesecakes

Costco shoppers love the Junior's Mini Cheesecakes variety pack. "Are the mini cheesecakes the best dessert from Costco? Cheap but tastes high quality, love it," one Redditor said. "Junior's cheesecake is very popular. They use a sponge base cake instead of a graham cracker base. They make them all in NY. Their cheesecakes are delicious," another commented.

Delici Cookie Butter Mousse Cups

The Delici Cookie Butter Mousse Cups are "divine" and "simply astounding," shoppers say. "Yeah these slap to a serious degree. I went back for more yesterday but they were all out!" one customer said. "I can't really compare them to normal cookie butter, since I've never had it and the only time I've had biscoff was as an airplane snack, but I thought they were amazing. Probably will never buy them again, because I lack self control and killed the whole pack in 3 days though," another commented.

Costco Just Made a Huge Food Court Change and Fans Are Losing It

Tuxedo Cake

Costco's Tuxedo Cake is one of the most iconic desserts available at the store, and fans are obsessed. "I don't want to do this to you but, the chocolate bar cake is one of the best desserts I've ever had. We only buy one when people are coming over, otherwise we eat the entire thing between my wife and I. I cannot get chocolate bar cake fat," one shopper recommended. "Wow, your description makes it impossible to resist! It sounds like the chocolate bar cake from Costco is truly irresistible. We will have to try it!" another responded.

Tres Leches Cake

Costco's Tres Leches cake is so good it's "dangerous", members say. "Went to get some last night. Couldn't find it anywhere so I asked my brother where it was. He had it and finished it. Didn't last 2 days," one shopper said. "Got one for a family dinner party Saturday. Even my gluten-phobic SIL ate it up. Covered it in strawberries and black berries, yum!" another Redditor commented.

Apple Pie

Members say the Costco Apple Pie is "simply amazing", and some buy two in one trip. "I don't like anything excessively sweet and I thought this was just right," one happy customer said. "Ours is gone now too (because… delicious) but wow those things are huge. I would have preferred a smaller pie," another added. Some Costco fans recommend getting the cake for a big party, or just freezing it to enjoy later.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Popular Costco Items That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Costco's Pumpkin Cheesecake is so delicious, fans are begging Costco bakers online for the recipe. "We make them from scratch in the bakery just like the plain ones! The plain cheesecake recipe is pretty standard to any you would find online we just add canned pumpkin to the formula for the holiday ones. The topper on the plain ones is sour cream and sugar so we take that formula and add pumpkin spice," one helpful employee shared. "Best item in the bakery," one member raved. "Pumpkin pie is my favorite pie. Cheesecake is my favorite cake. I bought it and it is perfect! Not too sweet 💖," another added.