7 Costco Desserts Members Call “Better Than Any Bakery”

The Costco bakery is legendary. Ever since I was a kid, my mom, who loves to cook, basically told me that the cookies, muffins, cakes, and pastries cooked up Kirkland Signature style are so good, there’s basically no reason to waste your time trying to cook them from scratch. Many shoppers will even say they are better than anything you can get in a bakery. Not sure what to pick up on your next run? Here are 7 Costco dessertsthat members call better than any bakery.

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites were my obsession in the summer, and I don’t even really like donuts. This fall, Gen Bite Apple Fritter Donut Bites have landed at Costco, and shoppers are freaking out. “Apple fritter doughnut holes.. these things ought to be illegal. So good. Crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. Throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.

Pumpkin Spice Muffins

Costco muffins are legendary for being bigger and better than any bakery’s. Costco Hot Finds shared about an exciting new item in the Costco bakery, which is just in time for pumpkin spice season. “Pumpkin spice muffin season in the Costco bakery!” they wrote.

Caramel Apple Strudel

One Redditor shared about Caramel Apple Strudel, now $8.99 for 12 in the bakery. “New, and good! Relatively decent ingredient list and conveniently sized portions. As with most bakery items, they’ll likely be even better with a quick visit to the air fryer,” they wrote. Costco So Obsessed also shared about them. “Delicious,” commented a shopper.

Pumpkin Pie

It might seem early for pumpkin pie, but my mom’s favorite ever has arrived. Costco’s legendary pumpkin pie “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” Costco Buys wrote.

Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

“Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. “The crunch is what made it better,” commented a shopper. “This one is good 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another shopper. ” So good,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheesecake

No matter the season, Costco has a cheesecake in the bakery that will rock your world. “Can never go wrong with the cheesecake at parties or dinners,” writes one Redditor. Pumpkin cheesecake is one of the most popular flavors, an almost 5-pound item. “Perfect dessert to bring to a party! The cheesecake is so smooth and velvety. I love it,” writes CostcoGuide, calling it “a great deal for the quality and the amount you get!” commented a follower.

Cookies

Another legendary item in the Costco bakery? Cookies. While the staples are always crowd pleasers, the bakery infuses seasonal flavors into the mix. Over the summer, I was obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies. The delightful dessert was basically a Rice Krispies Treat in sugar cookie form, perfectly chewy with just enough crunch to keep it interesting. Oh yeah, it also had marshmallow swirls.