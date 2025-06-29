7 Costco Desserts Shoppers are Raving About This Week

Costco members are obsessed with the warehouse chain’s desserts at the best of times, but this week shoppers have spotted some absolute gems. From a baking mix that makes the best brownies on earth to an elusive, highly sought-after Kirkland-brand cinnamon loaf, these sweet treats have got customers buzzing online (and desperately hunting for certain items). So which of these indulgences are worth stocking up on, right now? Here are seven Costco desserts shoppers are raving about right now.

Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars

Normally any treat that describes itself as “healthy” tends to taste a little off, but not the Healthy Choice Organic Fudge Bars. “I’ve been eating HC fudge bars for a few years and I’m always blown away at how creamy and delicious they are,” one happy shopper said. “They have only a little bit of added sugar compared to normal ice cream and they’re just so good.”

Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie/Brownie Mix

Shoppers are obsessed with the Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Brownie Mix. “These are by far the best cookies to bake,” one Redditor said. “Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownie mix makes the BEST brownies I’ve ever had. They’re loaded with flavor from milk, dark, and bittersweet chocolate, and not too sweet for an adult. And they are moist and not overly chewy. Worth every penny. Really,” one Costco member wrote in the reviews.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Yasso Cookies ‘n Cream Bars

Costco members can’t get enough of the Yasso Cookies ‘n Cream Bars during this heatwave, but they’ve apparently been “deathstarred” in some warehouses so grab them while you can. “These are good but they are pale in comparison to the Yasso bars. I wish Costco would bring the Yassos back because there is room for both imo,” one shopper said about the Healthy Choice Fudge Bars.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaf ($9.99) is a hit with shoppers who have spotted the iconic dessert rolling out across warehouses again. “I bought it and I like it. They remind me of a churro cake or something,” one Redditor said. “Like a Sara Lee Pound cake with churro dusting on it. Anyways, it definitely spiked my insulin and got my heart racing, but I’d get it again because I miss the churros!”

Mantecada Muffins

Costco’s Mantecada Muffins are a relatively new bakery item and shoppers are obsessed. “Spotted in Albuquerque NM… They’re easily my new favorite muffin flavor!” one shopper said. “So light (even if that still isn’t a flavor). Nothing like the heavy cake-like other muffins. If you’ve had a Madeleine cookie (the ones that look like finger-long sea shells), that’s the taste and texture of these. Buttery, sort of eggy (in a good way), and really light.”

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Kirkland Signature Morning Bun

Costco members absolutely love the Kirkland Signature Morning Bun (when they can find it!), saying it stores well in the freezer. “I did freeze a few and just popped them straight in the toaster oven from the freezer for about 5 minutes at 350 degrees on the air fry setting — great, even weeks later,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Butter Croissants

Costco’s iconic Kirkland Butter Croissants are still a firm fan-favorite dessert/breakfast. “Costco croissants are heavenly!!! I went to Costco today and bought their butter croissants, they are ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. Buy them, please!!” one excited shopper said. “Two ways to eat them that I absolutely love are cream cheese + strawberry jam and avocado toast replacing the bread with it,” another said.