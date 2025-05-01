5 Costco Desserts That Shoppers Are Raving About Right Now

Dessert may not be the most important meal of the day, but it's definitely the most fun. If you've got a serious sweet tooth, or if you just like a little treat when you're done with the main dish, Costco has plenty of choices. From their legendary bakery items to the amazing products you'll find in the freezer case and on shelves, this is the place to find something everyone in your family will enjoy.

But what are the really special desserts that you should go out of your way for? To qualify as top tier, a dessert must be sweet, satisfying and of course a good buy. There's plenty of room to debate the best desserts at Costco, but these 5 are ones you'll want to make a special trip for (and if you end up buying all of them, we won't judge!).

Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars

SERVING SIZE : 1 bar

CALORIES : 280

FAT : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

SODIUM : 40 mg

CARBS : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

PROTEIN : 4 g

These vanilla ice cream bars have a chocolate flavored coating with roasted almonds that gives them a satisfying crunch. Many people have compared these to the Haagen-Dazs vanilla milk chocolate almond version. "My family did a blind taste test. We all preferred Kirkland over Haagen Daz. I was surprised by the results," wrote a Redditor.

"Kirkland bars, in my opinion, are better, creamier, thicker, and a better value than Haagan-das," wrote another fan.

Dole Whip Pineapple Cups

SERVING SIZE : 1 cup

CALORIES : 140

FAT : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 5 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 14 g)

PROTEIN : 0 g

This refreshing dairy-free dessert may remind you of a treat you get at Disney! And while it's certainly not the same as the iconic Dole Whip you get in the parks, it's a good substitute for when you can't make it to the Magic Kingdom. Super creamy and made with pineapple puree and with coconut oil, the trick is to let is thaw on the counter for 5-10 minutes before eating (if you can resist digging in before that it'll be worth it!).

Kirkland Chocolate Chunk Cookies

SERVING SIZE : 1 cookie

CALORIES : 210

FAT : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

SODIUM : 125 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

These cookies, which come 24 in a pack, are pretty much synonymous with Costco. Chocolatey and sweet, they hit the spot as a snack with a glass of milk or as a decadent dessert. With a crispy outside, a chewy middle and the most decadent chocolate they're the first ones eaten in Costco's variety 3-pack and a huge value over boutique cookie shops like Crumbl.

Sanders Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

SERVING SIZE : 2 pieces

CALORIES : 180

FAT : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

SODIUM : 370 mg

CARBS : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: <1 g)

PROTEIN : 5 g

Made with caramel that is slow kettle cooked with no artificial flavors, Sanders is a hot pick for Costco shoppers who are in the know. "These are THE BEST EVER – worth a 'sugar coma' – try at least once – you'll be hooked," wrote a reviewer on the Costco website. But beware – these candies can be dangerous.

"i finally found their milk chocolate sea salt caramels. i ate every single one. i'm not allowing myself to buy anymore," wrote a fan on Reddit.

Skinny Dipped Peanut Butter Cups

SERVING SIZE : 1 cup

CALORIES : 80

FAT : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

SODIUM : 60 mg

CARBS : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

PROTEIN : 2 g

Peanut butter cups that are low on sugar and high on taste from a women-founded company? Count us in! Made with peanut butter, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, cane sugar and other ingredients, fans love that they're not overly sweet and sugary. "We love these, but we love dark chocolate. They are not very sweet (a positive), and the PB has a good texture," wrote a fan on Reddit. "2g sugar per cup? Wow! I want them now," commented another person.