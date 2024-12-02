30 Best Low-Calorie Desserts on Grocery Shelves (All Under 150 Calories!)
It might seem counterintuitive to eat dessert when trying to lose weight, but indulging in the right kind of healthy dessert can actually help you stay on track. Choosing low-calorie desserts that are perfectly portioned allows you to enjoy the sweets you love while maintaining your motivation—and your calorie goals!
"Incorporating dessert daily or a few times a week if it's something you enjoy can actually help you stay on track with your dietary goals," says registered dietitian Maryann Walsh, MFN, RD, CDE. "By not depriving yourself, you are less likely to overindulge in sweet treats and desserts on weekends and special occasions," explains Walsh.
Regardless of your eating style—whether you're counting calories, going low-carb, or following another plan—you can absolutely make dessert a regular part of your routine. Ready to satisfy your cravings? Read on to learn about 30 low-calorie desserts you can buy, all under 150 calories. Then check out the 12 Best Store-Bought High-Protein Desserts.
Simple Mills Almond Flour Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Calories: 150
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 120 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 2 g
Don't have time to whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies yourself? Pick up a bag of Simple Mills' Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies! Unlike your typical cookie that features white flour, Simple Mills uses an almond flour base, which brings the carb count down, meaning you'll feel more satisfied after eating a cookie and less likely to reach your hand in for another.
Clio Mini Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bar
Calories: 70
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 15 mg
Carbs: 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 4 g
With a rich, cheesecake-like texture, Clio's Mini Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bars are the perfect decadent low-calorie dessert for those craving a slice of cheesecake—but without all of those extra calories. Clio offers many flavors of Greek yogurt bars, including Peanut Butter, Vanilla, Honey, Hazelnut, Blueberry, and Espresso.
Diana's Milk Chocolate Real Banana Bites
Calories: 80
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 5 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 1 g
Sometimes you just need a few bites of chocolate to satisfy a craving, and Diana's Real Banana Bites are perfect for when that feeling strikes. Get the original milk or dark chocolate, or try one of their new flavors: White Chocolate Cinnamon Granola Crunch or Dark Chocolate Caramel Crunch.
Justin's Dark Chocolate Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Calories: 150
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 85 mg
Carbs: 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 2 g
Looking for a little treat to enjoy by your desk? Snag a bag of these Justin's Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, and enjoy a small treat when that afternoon sugar craving hits for less than 80 calories per cup.
Tate's Bake Shop Tiny Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookies
Calories: 150
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 2 g
Are you on team crunchy? Enjoy 17 of these Tiny Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookies for just 150 calories. These cookies will satisfy your craving for the signature thin crunch of a Tate's cookie but in a convenient resealable pack, making it easier for you to feel like you don't need to polish off a bag in one go.
Alden's Organic Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Square Sandwich
Calories: 100
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 2 g
Not a fan of the "light" ice cream trend? Bring back one of your former childhood favorites by snagging a box of Alden's Organic ice cream sandwiches! Each sandwich—made with 100% real organic vanilla ice cream—is 100 calories each, just enough to get nostalgic over hot summer days running after the ice cream truck.
Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars, Mint Chocolate Chip
Calories: 100
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 5 g
Are you a huge fan of Greek yogurt? You are going to love these bars! Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt makes a variety of dessert bars that are 100 calories each. Enjoy Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Sea Salt Caramel, and Coffee Chocolate Chip. Or if you would rather have a classic Chocolate Fudge, you can snag a box for just 80 calories per bar.
tru fru Dark Chocolate Raspberries
Calories: 90
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 5 mg
Carbs: 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 1 g
TK tru fru Dark Chocolate Raspberries TK Fruit with chocolate is a hard flavor combination to beat, and these frozen treats are the perfect reason why. This dessert takes fruit and coats it with a variety of chocolate, including milk, white, and dark. Some options even combine peanut butter and coconut! At under 100 calories per serving, these are the perfect poppable treats.
SkinnyDipped Lemon Bliss Covered Almonds
Calories: 80
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 43 mg
Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 2 g
You'll never crave a lemon bar again after you have a pack of these Lemon Bliss Yogurt-Covered Almonds from SkinnyDipped. They're tart, tangy, crunchy, and satisfying, all in one 80-calorie bag.
That's it. Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles
Calories: 70
Fat: 1 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: <1 g
If you're in the mood for a little bit of post-dinner chocolate, these Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles are a delicious choice. Each truffle has only 23 calories and contains some helpful fiber thanks to the figs and cacao.
SmartSweets Sour Blast Buddies
Calories: 100
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 70 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 0 g
Are you a huge fan of Sour Patch, but don't want to ruin your calorie count on dessert? SmartSweets will satisfy that craving—and with only 3 grams of sugar! Each pack ranges from 80 to 90 calories for the entire bag. Grab a few packs to have some low-calorie desserts on hand!
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate S'mores Mix Lil' Bits
Calories: 150
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 35 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 2 g
These Milk Chocolate S'mores Mix Lil' Bits from Tony's Chocolonely are delicious, and a fourth of the bag is only 150 calories. Not only does buying this low-calorie dessert help you with your health goals, but this purchase can help others, too. Tony's Chocolonely's mission is to pursue 100% exploitation-free chocolate and raise awareness of forced labor in the chocolate industry. It's a big feat, but every purchase can help!
Veggies Made Great Chocolate Raspberry Muffins
Calories: 90
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 220 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
Not only are these Chocolate Raspberry Muffins from Veggies Made Great only 90 calories each, but they're also made with actual vegetables and come with 5 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein!
Oreo Thins
Calories: 140
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 95 mg
Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)
Protein: 1 g
Who loves a good milk and cookies sesh before bed? Swap out the normal cookie sleeve with a package of Oreo Thins, which allows you to have four cookies per serving! For just 140 calories, it's the perfect low-calorie dessert.
Ghirardelli Dark & Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Squares
Calories: 140
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 65 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)
Protein: 1 g
Craving some dark chocolate at your desk? Have a pack of these squares in a drawer when you need a chocolate fix! Dark chocolate, in particular, contains flavanols that have been found to lower blood sugar, decrease body fat, and reduce inflammation in the body. The darker the bar the better, because they tend to contain less sugar overall and have more concentrated levels of cacao (where all those great health benefits lie).
BarkThins Snacking Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Pretzel & Sea Salt
Calories: 150
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)
Protein: 2 g
Calling all pretzel lovers, this is going to be your new favorite go-to! If you're a fan of a bit of crunch in your dessert, you'll love these crispy bites from BarkThins. Made with real dark chocolate and pretzels, this crunchy treat is something you can indulge in and feel good about.
Chloe's Blueberry Pops
Calories: 60
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 0 g
Can you get more simple than blueberries, lemon juice, and sugar in a frozen treat? Don't be misled by their simplicity. Chloe's Pops are bursting with fresh flavor.
Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Minis
Calories: 100
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 2 g
Like a Fig Newton—but healthier! Nature's Bakery Fig Bar Minis come in single packs, so there is built-in portion control, and these mini bars make for a tasty, light dessert.
GoodPop Orange n' Cream Bar
Calories: 90
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 22 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 1 g
A simple swap from dairy cream to coconut cream transforms one of your favorite childhood desserts from belly bloater to a vegan dream. This low-sugar dessert is a must-have in your freezer at any time of year.
Halo Top Chocolate Ice Cream Cake
Calories: 120
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)
Protein: 6 g
Halo Top makes lower-calorie, higher-protein desserts that actually taste good—like this pint of Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Ice Cream. You can find a variety of flavors of their light ice cream, as well as dairy-free sorbets, Keto-friendly products, or something from their new "baking" line, like their Birthday Cake Mix Cup or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix.
My/Mochi S'mores Mochi Ice Cream
Calories: 120
Fat: 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 25 mg
Carbs: 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: 1 g
This pillowy ice cream treat is the perfect way to end a dinner party! Pull out a box of My/Mochi Ice Cream and let it defrost slightly before serving to ensure perfect, pillowy goodness. The S'mores flavor is a favorite, but you can also grab Chocolate Sundae, Vanilla Blueberry, Dulce De Leche, Sweet Mango, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Bean, Salted Caramel, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Ripe Strawberry. They even have vegan flavors, too!
Snack Pack Pudding Chocolate
Calories: 100
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 125 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)
Protein: <1 g
Take yourself back to those childhood lunchbox days by enjoying a pudding cup for dessert! These low-calorie desserts only have 100 calories, so add a dollop of whipped cream on top for a decadent late-night treat.
Enlightened Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond Bars
Calories: 140
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 35 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 5 g
Enlightened's Vanilla Dark Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bar may be the most indulgent low-calorie dessert you can buy. Smooth vanilla ice cream is layered with crushed almonds and then dipped in dark chocolate. It's the perfectly-portioned healthy dessert you can buy.
Dole Dippers Dark Chocolate Covered Real Banana Slices
Calories: 100
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 10 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 1 g
Don't feel like making a batch of chocolate-covered bananas? Snag a package of Dole Dippers instead! "For those who enjoy a little bit more volume in their dessert, there are great options like Dole Dippers, which are banana bites covered in dark chocolate," says Walsh. "They come in portion-controlled pouches to take the guesswork out of how much to eat."
Breyers CarbSmart Vanilla Frozen Dairy Dessert
Calories: 120
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 50 mg
Carbs: 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 2 g
Looking for a bowl of ice cream that fits a low-carb, keto diet? Breyer's CarbSmart frozen dessert tubs (and bars) are a great option for you. Enjoy a 1/2 cup serving for just 120 calories. "Frozen desserts, like Breyers CarbSmart, give you the creamy taste of ice cream, but with less sugar and calories per serving," says Walsh. For extra portion control, this ice cream also comes in a 60-calorie bar form.
Alter Eco Dark Chocolate Truffles
Calories: 80
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 0 g
With only four grams of sugar per truffle, Alter Eco Classic Dark Truffles offer a decadent flavor that fits into a mindful eating plan.
Harken The Gooey One
Calories: 140
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 100 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 1 g
Harken candies are a wholesome take on the classic caramel-and-nougat candy bar. With only 9 grams of sugar and zero saturated fat, they're a great option for those looking for a low-calorie dessert.
Honey Mama's Peanut Butter Cookie Truffle Treats
Calories: 70
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)
Sodium: 40 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 2 g
Honey Mama's Peanut Butter Cookie Treats are the perfect low-calorie dessert for peanut butter lovers, with just 70 calories for half a bar or 140 for the whole thing. Made with seven simple ingredients like crunchy peanuts, raw honey, coconut, and Himalayan pink salt, they're naturally sweet without any refined sugar.
Undercover Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps
Calories: 120
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 90 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 2 g
Quinoa isn't just for bowls, wraps, and salads—it can be a surprisingly delicious addition to dessert! Case in point: the Undercover Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps, which pair the superfood's nutrient-dense goodness with rich dark chocolate and a hint of sea salt for an irresistibly sweet and crunchy treat.
Sheila G's Chocolate Chip Brownie Brittle
Calories: 120
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 75 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)
Protein: 1 g
Sheila G's Brownie Brittle makes portion control a breeze. Inspired by a cherished family recipe, this treat is now easily accessible and conveniently packaged in perfectly portioned snack packs. These packs let you enjoy a sweet indulgence without worrying about going overboard.