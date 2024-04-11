I Tried Every Costco Bakery Cookie & the Best Was Perfectly Chocolaty

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

"C" is for Costco cookies! The warehouse giant has a notably great bakery, and its cookies can be reason enough to make a trip. A soft bakery cookie is so much better than a pre-packaged one. For starters, it tastes fresher. When you buy Kirkland Signature cookies at Costco, you know you're bringing home a treat the whole family will devour.

I was curious to see which Costco cookies were the best—and if any were not worth the calories. On a recent trip to the store, I loaded up my cart with every Kirkland Signature cookie available. I tested each cookie, evaluating it on looks and taste to rank them from worst to best.

While my favorite was not a huge surprise (it's probably many other shoppers' fave, too), I was shocked to find that nearly all the cookies were good. There was only one not-so-great option in the whole bunch.

Grab your Costco card and a cold glass of milk to see which cookies are worth your hard-earned dough.

Double Nut

Nutrition : (Per Cookie):

Calories : 220

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

These cookies were part of a variety 3-pack (24-count) priced at $9.99. The box listed cashews and macadamia nuts as included in this cookie.

The look: These cookies had a nice light golden-brown color. There were nuts visible, but mostly, I saw what appeared to be big chunks of white chocolate.

The taste: Biting into this cookie was a big disappointment. It seemed like the cookie should have had an overall nut (or, even better, peanut butter) flavor, but all the ingredients tasted separate like they were randomly put together. The result was a plain-tasting cookie with a few nuts sprinkled in.

Rating: 3/10

White Chocolate Cranberry

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

White chocolate and cranberry are not my go-to cookie flavors (they sound like they'd go well in a muffin), but I was game to try this cookie. It was priced at $7.99 for a 24-count.

The look: This cookie was smaller than most of the others I tried. There were nice, visible cranberries and chunks of white chocolate. But the 140 calories for such a small cookie put me off.

The taste: While the dough was bland, these cookies were surprisingly good. They were not overly sweet, and the cranberries added a nice zing of tartness. I could not taste the white chocolate, but this cookie was decent overall.

Rating: 4/10

Oatmeal Raisin

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

Full disclosure: I'm not a huge oatmeal raisin fan, and I don't think a raisin can stand up to a chocolate chip in a cookie. I was willing to put my views aside and fairly judge this cookie. These cookies were part of a variety 3-pack (24-count) priced at $9.99.

The look: This was a big, thick cake-like cookie. I could see lots of raisins and the color was a perfect oatmeal brown.

The taste: Before I bit in, I could smell cinnamon. It had a nice amount of spice. Biting in, the cookie was thick and substantial. The raisins blended into the batter and didn't make me want to eat around them. This cookie was good enough that I might pair it with iced coffee and call it breakfast or try to pretend it's a power bar and eat it for a snack. Yum!

Rating: 5/10

Mini Chocolate Chip

Nutrition : (Per 3 Cookies):

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 2 g

These cookies took me back to elementary school when the cool moms would have a box of Entenmann's soft little chocolate chip cookies waiting for us for an after-school snack. They were priced at $9.99 for a 60-count.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: The color of these cookies was a little drab and dusty looking. But who cares? Soft little cookies are still soft little cookies!

The taste: These cookies were chewy and very sweet, just like the mini chocolate chip cookies I loved as a kid. Though they are not the most gourmet, these little cookies are delicious. Plus, you get three of them for 170 calories!

Rating: 8/10

Chocolate Chunk

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

This Costco cookie is a classic. They are exactly what you think of when you want a big chocolate chip cookie. These cookies were part of a variety 3-pack (24-count) priced at $9.99.

The look: This awesome-looking cookie had big, visible dark chocolate chunks. This cookie knows it's good-looking, and you probably can't resist it.

The taste: The chocolate chunk cookie had the perfect amount of chocolate in it, was not overly sweet, and must contain some substance that makes it highly addictive. It reminded me a bit of the cookies you get at Subway, but better. This cookie is popular for a reason, so don't pass it up.

Rating: 10/10