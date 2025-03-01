7 Costco Products That Are 'Secret Steals' According to Members

Shopping at Costco isn't like going to a discount grocery store—yes, you are saving a lot of money by buying in bulk, but it's not cheap, especially if you're buying for a large household. However, people who know what to look for can pick up items that are ridiculously good value for money. Even with the many bargains the warehouse chain offers savvy shoppers, there are some deals that seem almost too good to be true—but really are that good, members say. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say offer the best bang for your buck.

Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend

Costco shoppers love the 5.5 lb Kirkland Signature Normandy-Style Vegetable Blend. "The giant bag of Normandy-style vegetables. It's a great side for almost every meal," one fan commented. "Pair that with their pesto and some pasta 👌🏼," another agreed. "I've been making soup with normandy vegetables and the bulgogi dumplings. Easiest way I've found yet to get all my veggies in one bowl," another added.

Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Oatmeal

The Quaker Oats Old Fashioned Oatmeal is a ridiculously good deal at $11.99 for $10. "I always keep this brand product on hand in my home," one shopper said. "We had oatmeal for breakfast quite often as children, so I keep it for that reason, but also because it is quite a versatile product for general cooking. For example, it can be used in muffins, meat loaf, breads and in making granola. My cooking routine would be doomed without it so I always replace it quickly before I run out. It's nice to have the double package. It keeps me from running to the grocers. I keep it in the freezer until ready for use."

Prescription and OTC Medications

Don't sleep on Costco's prescription and OTC medications—shoppers are constantly amazed at how much cheaper it is to get them from the warehouse chain. This includes pet medications, glasses, and contact lenses as well. The deals are astounding. "I bought the Kirkland brand allergy pills (they're pink and are basically Benadryl)," one Redditor shared. "Each bottle comes with 600 pills for $8 (I think it was $6 in the beginning of the pandemic). I have to take an antihistamine everyday so these pills are literally the best because of all the frigging money I've saved. Bought the bottle 2 years ago and they expire later this year and with the help of my dad we still have 1/4 of the bottle left."

JIF Peanut Butter

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter is an absolute steal at Costco, shoppers say. "Peanut butter is dramatically cheaper if you buy JIF from Costco," one Redditor shared. "Kirkland Signature actually costs more than JIF since it's organic, while JIF is just cheaper from Costco than elsewhere since it's a huge jar. Again, it lasts a long time, is cheap, and has lots of calories and protein. For PB&Js, Strawberry Jam from Kirkland Signature is super high quality and the best bang for your buck, but the cherry jam is only slightly more expensive if you get bored of it."

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter ($9.69) is another great bargain, members say.

"My wife loves it and it's half the price compared to anything I can get in any other store in town. That being said, she usually just has it with apple slices with her breakfast 3-4 times a week," one shopper shared. "BEST ALMOND BUTTER EVER… at half the price of anything comparable elsewhere," another agreed.

Orvis Men's Flannel Shirt

Costco shoppers don't ignore the great bargains available in the clothing section, like this Orvis Men's Flannel Shirt ($14.97). "The very best 'buy' at Costco is Orvis clothing (mostly men's). I have bought a number of items in the $15 – $20 range that are on the Orvis web site for $80 – $100. And it's really quality stuff. Wears well and comes out of the washer ready to go. Now it's not necessarily 'fashionable' but for old guys like me it's terrific," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

The Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa (4.5 lbs) is a ridiculously good deal, shoppers say. "The quinoa is insanely cheap for how much you get $8.99 for 5 lb sack," one Redditor said. "This is the only quinoa that I will buy. I make this quinoa in the pressure cooker, and it cooks to perfection each time. I purchased other brands of quinoa that needed a lot more attention/ingredients/time to make and did not taste as good as the Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa. Buy this brand. You will not regret your purchase!" another shopper shared.