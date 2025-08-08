11 Best Costco Items With “End of Summer Savings”

Costco is wrapping up its summer deals with some great bargains on grocery items, especially meat and fish. The warehouse chain has huge savings on a number of highly-rated products, from honey to plant milk machines. Fans who want back up meals for camping or emergencies should also stock up now before prices go up again. So which items should shoppers add to their shopping lists before the end of August? Here are 11 of the best Costco items from the “End of Summer” savings category.

Raw Manuka Honey

Comvita Certified UMF 20+ (MGO 829+) Raw Manuka Honey is $99.99 down from $149.99. “While this high grade Manuka honey is grossly overpriced by Comvita, Costco’s $50 off a 2pack special somewhat eases the blow,” one shopper said. “This grade works well for me for throat discomfort, heartburn, nausea (it should be noted that Manuka honey should not be heated, nor added to hot drinks, as heat destroys its healing properties).”

G.O.A.T. FOODS Licorice.com Assortment

Costco has the G.O.A.T. FOODS Licorice.com Assortment for $49.99 down from $59.99. Each pack contains 12 oz Australian Red Licorice, 12 oz Australian Black Licorice, 12 oz Australian Mix Licorice, and 12 oz Sarah’s Favorite Licorice.

Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System

The Almond Cow Complete Plant-Based Milk System is $199.99 down from $249.99. “The price at Costco was the best we’ve seen anywhere,” one shopper said. “We’ve only made one batch of milk so far using one of Almond Cow’s prepackaged combinations called, Creamy Coco Cash. In less than a minute we had delicious milk and pulp that we’ve been spooning over our fruit and yogurt bowls we have for breakfast. We are so looking forward to trying many of the multitude of recipes there are for our Almond Cow, with more being added daily.”

Miso Black Cod

Costco has 10 lbs of Miso Black Cod on sale for $219.99 down from $289.99. Each package contains 20-25 Boneless Black Cod Portions, pre-marinated in Miso Sauce, all wild caught and product of the USA. “Known as the ‘butterfish’ for its incredibly rich, flaky texture, this premium seafood delivers restaurant-quality results with minimal effort,” the company says.

ReadyWise Fruit and Vegetable Bucket

The ReadyWise Fruit and Vegetable Bucket (104 Total Servings) is on sale for $69.99 down from $99.99. Each package has a 25-year shelf life. “This is a great addition to the high carb emergency food that I have for emergency use,” one Costco shopper said.

Cedar Planked Salmon Portions

Costco has 7.5 lbs of Cedar Planked Salmon Portions on sale for $139.99 down from $189.99. “Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show,” one shopper said. “Wonderful marinade. Be sure to cook thoroughly (even if it seems like the plank is on fire).”

Whole Head On Cleaned Branzino Fish

Costco has 10 lbs of Whole Head On Cleaned Branzino Fish for $109.99 down from $139.99. “The best fish for grilling! Cut tail and fins off; wash and dry, and rub olive oil in and out. Oil grill and cook about 4-5 minutes on each side. Place on a platter with about 1/4 C of crushed garlic and 1/2 C or more olive oil. Turn fish over to coat both sides. AMAZING!” one happy shopper shared.

Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb

Costco shoppers can get 7.5 lbs of The Silver Fern Farms 100% Grass-Fed New Zealand Lamb Premium Selection Box for $109.99 down from $134.99. “I am a big fan of their steak and also their Venison,” one member said. “When I saw they had lamb I just had to try it. The product was nicely packaged. the portions are just right for small or larger gathering. The meat itself was tender and very tasty. I am a fan!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New Zealand Grass-Fed Steak Box

If you prefer steak over lamb, Costco also has the Silver Fern Farms 100% New Zealand Grass-Fed Steak Box (6.25 lbs total) for $114.99 down from $144.99. “Packaging was perfect and steaks were received completely frozen,” one shopper said. “I have tried the product now and it was delicious! I am trying to eat healthier and eating more grass fed beef versus grain fed since grass fed is leaner, lower in fat and cholesterol. All of these steaks had a balanced, beef flavor.”

ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Meal Sampler Pack

Don’t go camping without the ReadyWise Outdoor Pro Meal Sampler Pack – 8 Premium Camping Meals for $59.99 down from $84.99. “I like these a lot. I am still stunned at how light these are and how little space they take up before adding water. Notwithstanding, they are very nicely filling (fiber?). My son is 39 and I am 73. We are unanimous on that last point,” one Costco member said.

Nellie’s Bulk Oxygen Brightener

Costco has Nellie’s Bulk Oxygen Brightener on sale for $34.99 down from $44.99. “I’ve been using the nellies oxygen brightener for a few years,” one member said. “I love how it brightens color and whitens whites, but doesn’t damage my clothes. I’m able to was clothing with colors and a lot of white in the white cycle, and the colors don’t fade. I highly recommend this product.”