I love fall. The air feels so crisp and fresh, the leaves are changing color, and I have an excuse to order pumpkin spice lattes at Starbucks. I also live for all the other fall food and drinks that flood into stores and restaurant menus. This month, so many exciting products are hitting Costco’s aisles. Here are 7 Costco fall finds flying off shelves this October.

A Favorite Yoghurt in Fall Flavors

Costco So Obsessed shared about “FALL FLAVORS NOOSA YOGHURT at COSTCO,” which offers up “Four of each yummy flavor: Cinnamon Roll Salted Caramel and Vanilla Bean! Deliciously Smooth & Velvety Texture” that are “Made with Quality Ingredients – Whole Milk 🥛 and Wildflower Honey,” they wrote. They are perfect for on the go, a fun picnic or a yummy sweet treat 🤎 The cinnamon roll flavor is my absolute favorite. My kids are also obsessed perfect for their lunches too! Grab some during your next Costco haul! They are so good.”

A New Gingerbread House

Costco Hot Finds shared that a “New 2025 gingerbread house has arrived at Costco!! We are so excited this is back! One of our favorite holiday finds every year!! Such a fun time we love to get together and make a fun day out of it!!” they wrote.

Kettle and Fire Bone Broth Is Now in Stores

Costco Buys shared that Kettle and Fire Classic Beef Bone Broth is now available nationwide at Costco. “This broth is made with 100% grass-fed & finished beef bones AND packed with 19g of protein per serving…I’m OBSESSED! 💪🏻 Made with organic veggies, herbs, and spices, this beef bone broth is great for making every meal nourishing and delicious! It’s the pantry staple I rely on for everything — a cozy sip when I need a reset!” they wrote, adding that the 6-pack is $21.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

My Favorite Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Is Now in Stores

Costco Deals shared about my favorite cooking oil. “Say hello to your new kitchen MVP, @ChosenFoods Organic Avocado Oil (1L)! 📍Available now at @Costco warehouses in the Midwest & Texas region! Plus don’t forget about Chosen Foods 100% pure avocado oil spray and mayo at Costco as well! 🥑 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil with good fats from avocados ✅ USDA Certified Organic + Non-GMO ✨ Neutral flavor that lets your food shine 🔥 500°F Smoke Point = perfect for high-heat cooking 🧑🏽‍🍳 Super versatile → sauté, grill, fry, bake, roast, or drizzle!”

And, Protein-Packed Fall Oatmeal Packets

‘Tis the season for oatmeal. Costco Deals shared that “NEW @Kodiakcakes Nuts & Seeds Oatmeal Packets are here to fuel your mornings!” in an Instagram post. “Available now in a 20ct variety pack at @costco in the SD region! Each pack includes: ✅ 14g of protein per serving ✅ Only 4g added sugars ✅ Made with real nuts & seeds. Enjoy two delicious flavors: 🍁 Maple Brown Sugar & Almond with chia + hemp seeds 🍎 Apple Cinnamon & Walnuts with chia + pumpkin seeds.”

Sephora-Worthy Face Patches

Costco Does It Again shared about a Sephora find. “This is an IMMEDIATE add to cart! Now available at @costco locations for a limited time are @thegoodpatch Microdart Patches, and we are loading up. Not only is this 4-pack (3 Microdart patches + 1 Relax Wellness Patch) $15 less than its usual price, but these patches really work. Infused with premium ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, aloe vera, and peptides, these patches target fine lines and wrinkles AND, thanks to their Dermal Delivery System, the results last up to 12 hours! Head to Costco and get your patch on while supplies last,” they wrote.

And, a Chicago-Style Pizza

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new pizza. “Chicago style pizza is the best! The crust is my favorite part! @PizzeriaUNOFoods Triple Pepperoni is in Midwest Costcos!” they wrote.