5 Costco Fan-Favorite Items Just Quietly Brought Back

Shoppers are noticing beloved Costco products reappearing on shelves after disappearing for months.

Costco members have become begrudgingly accustomed to the megastore removing seemingly popular products from the shelves, on some occasions never to be seen again. Sometimes items are yanked and repackaged before being put on shelves, sometimes supply issues mean fan-favorite products disappear for months before being brought back. While some items seem to be gone forever, Costco is frequently bringing back certain items without much fanfare. Here are five Costco products back in stock again.

Dubble Bubble Gum

The fan-favorite Dubble Bubble Gum is back in stock (380 pieces of gum for $11.49). This container has individually wrapped pieces of the iconic “chunk-shaped” gum in a convenient stay-fresh tub. “My mom LOVES Dubble Bubble and can never seen to find it anywhere. Got it at a Costco business center. I’m gonna surprise her,” one Redditor said.

Hershey’s Unsweetened Cocoa

Costco brought back the Hershey’s Unsweetened Cocoa, now in a new resealable pack. The previous packaging would come apart in shipping and customers were not happy. “Ordered a big container of Hershey Cocoa from Costco to be delivered in two days. After three days we got a note from the shipper that the package was too damaged to deliver,” one shopper said. “Reordered. After three days a package was delivered to the back door of our house. The can was split open in the package and cocoa powder was all over inside the package. My wife poured into an other container. We should have to do that. The cocoa I expect is great but delivery and packing by Costco doesn’t work for this product.”

Fruit Gushers

Costco just brought back the Fruit Gushers in Tropical Fruit flavor ($18.99 for 8 packs). “My inner child wants to buy all the Gushers,” one member previously said. “I recently bought some and they tasted exactly as I remembered from like 2000,” another commented. “I dunno, I still love them. My parents get me a box or two every Christmas. It became kind of a tradition after I got a random nostalgic craving for them after moving abroad,” a third said.

Blueberry Cheesecake Caramelized Croissants

The Blueberry Cheesecake Caramelized Croissants are back in certain locations. “Has anyone tried to freeze these, and how well do they keep their quality? I am going back to college this week and have become obsessed with these croissants over break. I don’t have a Costco near me at school. I didn’t realize some locations stopped making them! I’m mad for yall,” one shopper said.

Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza

The fan-favorite Roncadin Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizza is back in stock! "Sopressata Bacon & Mushroom Pizzas – incredible!" one fan said. "Are they back? I haven't seen them in months!" another responded. "Bought in Canyon Country CA just last week!" another commented.