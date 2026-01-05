7 Costco Frozen Meals Shoppers Can’t Stop Recommending

Costco members rave about these frozen meals for taste, value, and convenience.

I will be the first to say I am obsessed with Costco‘s frozen meals. There is always something fun and exciting to discover in the freezer aisle, whether it’s a delicious imported pizza or new soup dumplings perfect for quick and easy meals. With so many choices, it can be tricky to decide which items are worth stocking up on, but luckily Costco shoppers are a very vocal group when it comes to sharing their likes and dislikes. Here are seven frozen meals Costco shoppers (myself included) can’t stop recommending.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies are a staple frozen food for Costco shoppers. “Not an exciting choice, but the Marie Callender’s chicken pot pies are a bargain,” one Redditor said. “I can buy 8 of them for about the price of 4 at other stores.”

Motor City Pizza

Costco shoppers are constantly raving about the deep dish Authentic Motor City Pizza. “So, we bought it last week and finally tried it. Wow! We couldn’t believe how good a frozen pizza could be. And, we loved how crispy the bottom was. We only wished there was a little bit more sauce,” one fan said.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

The Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks deserves every accolade it gets from Costco members. “Bought today and cooked in the oven to put into a big yummy salad with lots of veggies. I’m going back to Costco tomorrow to get 2 more bags while they are on sale,” one shopper said. “The chicken is great quality, not dry, breading is perfect, flavor is SO good. I had read reviews prior to buying. Some said it tastes like Chick Fila. It’s better than Chick Fila!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers

The Columbus Seasoned Turkey Burgers are delicious and versatile. “I love these turkey burgers and wish they were available year round. Nutritious lunch when they’re in stock, throughout the summer,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza

The Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza is one of the most popular frozen meals at Costco. “Not a pizza fan because I avoid fats, sugar and hugely thick crusts. This one is the one exception to my rules,” one shopper wrote. “The cauliflower crust is delicious, and doesn’t overpower the Italian-like (or mediterranean-like) vegetables on top. I’m a single-person household, and this is enough for at least two, sometimes three meals.”

Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers

The Trident Seafoods Alaskan Salmon Burgers are an excellent versatile alternative to typical beef or chicken patties. “These wild-caught salmon patties make me a 5 star burger chef. It is not only delicious but also an excellent natural source of omega-3. Great for taste and healthy diet. Highly recommended,” one fan raved.

Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza

Costco shoppers get very excited whenever the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza shows up in the freezer aisle. “We love these gyoza and buy them on repeat from Costco. Super easy to cook and nearly impossible to mess up if you follow the instructions. The skin is the perfect thickness and crisps up beautifully, and the filling is juicy, flavorful, and delicious, highly recommend!” one member said.