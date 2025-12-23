7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are No Longer a Good Deal

Shoppers say these once-reliable Costco items have gone downhill in quality or value.

Costco is constantly updating its inventory with new items, so customers are used to change—but sometimes the old items change for the worse, customers say. From old favorites that could always be relied on to fan-favorite products that have inexplicably changed ingredients, members are not happy about what’s happened to some of their beloved staple must-haves. Here are seven Costco items shoppers say are not worth the money any more.

Cuisine Adventures Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers

Cuisine Adventures Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers are no longer a tasty product, shoppers say. “Sadly, the tamales, pork or cheese flavor. They used to be soooo good back in 2018? Something like that. Both were stuffed with cheese or pork, and now they’re 80% masa corn,” one shopper said. “Also, another item, I think they’re called chicken flauta firecrackers? Costco or the manufacturer changed the recipe and now they’re awful. There’s hardly any chicken in them and what chicken you can find, is questionable at best.”

Bitchin’ Sauce

Some shoppers are convinced the Bitchin’ Sauce brand has changed. “Bitchin Sauce has gotten so watery. The folks who originally made it have their own company now, Jee Sauce, which is thick like Bitchin used to be. Sadly not at Costco,” one Redditor said.

Pilgrim’s Garlic Parm Wings

Pilgrim’s Garlic Parm Wings are another Costco product some shoppers complain about. “These are by far the worst wings I have ever had in my life. I would never return food, but this really made me consider it,” one shopper said. “I tried and tried to crisp these up in the air fryer. The chicken has a weird, rubbery texture. Will not purchase again. I’ll just make my own wings from now on,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Costco shoppers are not impressed with the Rotisserie Chicken Salad from the deli. “I saw someone order the other day and it looked like the saddest salad I’ve ever seen. I miss their chicken Caesar salad from pre-Covid. It was so good (especially with the cherry tomatoes) and just $4 or $5 iirc,” one shopper said.

Cold Brew Mocha Freeze

Some Costco members are convinced the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze has changed. “I don’t drink the Cold Brew Mocha Freeze since they changed the coffee and replaced the Hershey’s Syrup with I don’t know what,” one shopper said. “Agree, I got it for the first time a while ago and it just tasted like a weird chocolate milkshake,” another commented.

Real Good Nuggets

Some Costco members are not happy with the Real Good chicken options. “I switched from the Real Good nuggets to the Kirkland chicken chunks. I got so many woody pieces from the Real Good that I couldn’t stand it,” one shopper said. “I wanted to like the spicy strips they had, but they had a really chemical, plastic-y aftertaste.”

Bananas

The bananas at Costco have dipped in quality, shoppers say. “Bananas. They go straight from dark green to brown,” one Redditor said. “All the bananas I’ve been buying lately have been aging strange and I live in a cool, dry air house…” another commented.