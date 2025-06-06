6 Costco Cheeses Shoppers Say Taste Expensive

Let’s be honest—Costco is the ultimate grown-up playground. You go in for toilet paper and end up planning a five-course charcuterie spread you never intended to host. But one aisle that always feels like a happy accident? The cheese section. Surprisingly, some of the fanciest cheeses—yes, we’re talking aged cheddars, imported brie, and Spanish manchego—are hiding there for a small price of what you’d pay at a boutique shop.

To find the best ones, we combed through customer reviews and compiled a list of the fanciest cheeses shoppers can’t believe are so affordable. And these aren’t your basic sandwich slices—each one feels like it belongs on a marble board with a glass of wine in hand.

Here are six luxurious Costco brand cheeses that taste way more expensive than they are.

Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 120

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

Price: Around $15 for a 2-lb block. Final cost depends on weight.

Aged 15 months, the Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar has that crumbly texture cheese lovers swoon over, with tiny crunchy crystals that melt into nutty, sharp goodness.

In a Reddit thread titled “Where does Kirkland Coastal rank among cheeses?,” fans rave about the taste and lactose malabsorption shoppers love it because it’s tolerable for them.

A user wrote, “We love this cheese! I’m lactose intolerant also, but a little of this cheese doesn’t seem to bother me too much; it probably helps that it’s aged (aged cheeses have little to no lactose).”

Another shared, “It’s the best easily obtained mature cheddar that I have been able to find. We always have a spare block ready to go just in case the mac and cheese demon strikes.”

Kirkland Signature French Brie

Nutrition : per serving 1 cube 28 grams

Calories : 101

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 200mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 5g

Price: About $11.69 for 1.32 pounds.

This creamy, gooey wedge of Kirkland Signature French Brie is straight from Normandy, France and has that indulgent, buttery melt you’d expect from a triple cream—without the boutique markup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Redditor user GooseneckRoad wrote, “Probably widely-known, but I just tried it and I’m impressed with how good it is compared to other more expensive bries. So many uses, it’s good with caramelized onions on a baguette, slap it on a raisin bagel…yum.”

Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 120

Fat : 10g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 7g

Price: Around $14.03 per pound. Final cost depends on weight.

Imported from Spain and aged six months, the Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego is a firm sheep’s milk cheese that brings a rich, nutty flavor that pairs beautifully with figs, olives, or a good Tempranillo.

Redditors love the Spanish Manchego and praise the flavor.

One user wrote, “Kirkland has an excellent manchego,” while another simply stated, “I live for manchego.”

Another wrote, “Try the manchego with some jam and mild crackers. I like a fig jam. Really makes the cheese shine.”

Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 80

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 5g

Price: 10 oz 2-pack for $9.70

Creamy, tangy, and versatile, this goat cheese spreads beautifully over crostini and gives salads that little upscale kick. Whether you spread it on sandwiches or munch on crackers with fig jelly, there’s endless ways to enjoy the Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese and Redditors shared their favorites.

One user wrote, “My favorite is a pasta with some chicken stock and goat cheese, chopped asparagus, and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with roasted chicken thighs.”

Someone else shared, “It’s good on a pizza especially a white pizza. I’ve not tried it, but subbing goat cheese for some of the cream cheese in a cheesecake might produce an interesting result.”

Another wrote, “It’s delicious in a tart made by softening the goat cheese, spreading it out on a puff pastry sheet, and adding some naturally sweet roasted vegetables, like roasted red peppers or thinly slice beets. Don’t skimp on the herbs, too, especially dill and/or basil. Bake according to the directions on the puff pastry box, you can hardly go wrong!”

Kirkland Signature Sartori Cabernet Sauvignon BellaVitano Cheese

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 110

Fat : 9g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 170mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: g , Sugar: g)

Protein : 7g

Price: 1 pound averages $7.99

The Kirkland Signature Sartori Cabernet Sauvignon BellaVitano Cheese has a gourmet reputation but a bargain hunter’s price. It’s a must-have for charcuterie boards and has the perfect balance of sharpness and sweetness. It’s almost like taking a bite of wine and cheese at once and shoppers can’t get enough of it.

One Redditor wrote, “Had this at my neighbors two nights ago and I’m online looking for it cause it was amazing!!”

Another shared, “Picked up this weekend! Absolutely fantastic.”

Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz

Calories : 110

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 180mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 9g

Price: About $22.79 per pound

This isn’t just Parmesan—it’s the real deal, aged 24 months and imported from Italy. Grate Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano over pasta, shave it onto a salad, or just eat it in chunks with honey and walnuts.

There’s an entire Reddit thread titled “Home grating Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano” where shoppers rave about the quality.

The original poster of the thread wrote, “This is my fourth container of fresh grated cheese from this block and the end is nowhere in sight! It only takes a few minutes to prepare and it doesn’t spoil in the refrigerator. It tastes a lot better than the canned and fancy cheeses I used to try.”

The OP added, “It up levels any quick food. It’s a great way to make red sauce, pasta, pesto or pizza taste gourmet. Try a spooonful in your mashed potatoes!”

Another customer shared, “It’s the best. We have a small container in the fridge that we keep about a cup of this already shredded so it’s always on hand. Any dishes where we are using a bunch we shred it fresh. Nothing like fresh Parmesan cheese.”