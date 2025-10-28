11 Costco Finds Drawing Waves of Negative Reviews

Costco has a very generous returns policy, which is helpful when customers find themselves with a large amount of something that either isn’t very good, or after buying a product that has changed in quality. Shoppers are always discussing their finds online, raving about what they love, and complaining about items that have disappointed them. Here are 11 Costco products customers are less than impressed with, based on social media chatter and reviews.

Cosmic Crisp Apples

Some shoppers are unhappy with the price point and quality of the Cosmic Crisp apples. “Cosmic crisp apples were 30% higher than local grocer,” one shopper said. “I have been pretty upset with those and tangerines, usually few are already rotting. I just use hmart and lotte for vegetables and fruit,” another agreed.

Costco Steaks

The Costco steaks are expensive compared to other stores, shoppers complain. “And their cut steaks are too thick, but not thick enough that you re-cut them,” one shopper said. “We got beef that had gone bad a couple of times! No mas,” another commented. “Their ribeye steaks. Not a good price and some of the least marbled pieces of meat you can buy,” a third commented.

Costco Watermelons

The quality of Costco watermelons is very inconsistent, according to members. “I’ve been underwhelmed by Costco watermelons this year and they’re more expensive than my local grocery store,” one shopper said. “This may be regionally specific. The watermelons in the PNW have been stellar and are only about $6 each—waaaaaaaaay cheaper than the grocery,” another commented.

Soft Drinks

More than one shopper mentioned that Costco’s prices for soft drinks can’t compete with local grocery stores. “Soft drinks are generally more expensive at Costco than grocery stores. Grocery stores are always running massive sales and Costco cannot come close to competing,” one shopper said. “Soda is never cheaper at Costco,” another commented.

Fresh Avocados

Costco avocados suffer from consistency issues, shoppers say. “Avocados at Whole Foods are usually the same price or less and always better quality (and you don’t have to buy a whole bag of them),” one member commented.

English Cucumbers

“English cucumbers 3 for $6.99 is more than Trader Joe’s and you have to buy the bundle,” one shopper said. “I find some of the fresh fruit and vegetables ( not bagged salad) to be more expensive. 3 English cucumbers are $6 to $6.99 at Costco and i can get them for $1 each at a local store,” another commented.

Toilet Paper

Some customers are convinced the quality of the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue has taken a turn for the worse. “The quality went way down a few years ago during the great toilet paper hoarding of covid and never came back up,” one member said. “I stopped using it even prior to that as we just couldn’t deal with the subpar quality anymore. If it declined even further, that’s really bad,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Premium Towels

The Kirkland Signature Premium Towels have also changed, some shoppers complain. “Their paper towels used to be equal to Bounty, in my opinion. This last batch look, feel, and work as well as Sparkle, which means unless they change, I’m back to Bounty,” one member commented. “And thinner or fewer rolls too. I used to be unable to fit it on my paper towel holder until some sheets were used but now it slides on,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Rum

Kirkland Signature Rum is not worth it, shoppers say. “My girlfriend brought home the new one last night. It smells and tastes as if they added an overwhelming amount of artificial vanilla extract to it. I am highly disappointed with it,” one member commented. “Considering how strong the alcohol Kirkland label has been, it’s a very bizarre miss,” another said.

Costco Bagels

Costco shoppers say the bakery bagels aren’t great anymore. “I was actually going to say my husband and I really dislike their bagels which is surprising bc I like most of their other stuff. But maybe we are in the minority on that, idk!” one commented. “They used to be good, but changed a while ago so they are more breadlike than bagellike IMO,” another said.

Kirkland Signature Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

Some shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs are terrible. “Avoid their dishwasher tabs. Absolute junk,” one said. “Totally agree on the Kirkland Dishwasher pods,” another commented.