I love shopping at Costco. Where else can you walk in for eggs and a rotisserie chicken and walk out with Halloween decorations, a diamond ring, and a big-screen television? All jokes aside, besides the items you already know are awesome at the warehouse, there are many new and trending items this week that influencers and shoppers are going wild over. Here are 11 Costco finds everyone is rushing to grab this week.

Chicken and Waffles

What’s in Your Cart and Costco Deals shared about an exciting new deli item. “New chicken and waffles has finally landed at our @costco warehouse! Who has tried? I think it’s pretty tasty. The waffle is like a liege waffle and the chicken is slightly crispy and very tasty! The hot honey has a kick but not super hot. I would buy this again,” they wrote.

Garrett Popcorn’s Cheddar & Caramel Mix

One Portland, Oregon, shopper shared about a new snack. “Just spotted a Chicago legend @costco ! 🛒🍿 Garrett Popcorn’s famous Cheddar & Caramel mix 🤤Sweet + salty = dangerously addictive. Who’s grabbing a bag before they disappear? 🧡🍯🧀,” they wrote in a post shared by Costco Deals.

Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant

The same Portland food blogger shared about a new bakery item. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” they asked. “They are sooooo yummy ! 😋” a follower commented.

Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap

Costco Buys shared that the Rotisserie Chicken Asian Wrap is back at Costco. “This tasty grab-and-go meal is made with KS rotisserie chicken, chow mein noodles, fresh broccoli slaw, and Asian dressing all wrapped in a spinach tortilla 😋 Just $6.99!” they wrote.

Wanderlish Jerk Chicken Meal Kit

Do you like a little spice? Costco Buys shared about the new Wanderlish Jerk Chicken Meal Kit, available NOW in Southeast Costco locations. “It’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, coconut rice, sweet potatoes, and a sweet & tangy chutney! 🤤 Plus it’s ready to heat and eat in less than 10 minutes with only 3 steps to prep—it’s convenient AND delicious! 😋 It has a slightly spicy kick that I can’t get enough of! 🔥I LOVED this with rolls and a salad on the side…such an easy, tasty meal! Grab this Wanderlish Jerk Chicken Meal Kit NOW at Costco, you’ll love it!” they write.

Kodiak Cakes Nuts & Seeds Oatmeal Packets

Costco Deals recommends buying Kodiak Cakes Nuts & Seeds Oatmeal Packets. “Available now in a 20ct variety pack at @costco in the Midwest region!” they write. Each pack includes 14g of protein per serving with only 4g added sugars and is made with real nuts & seeds. “Enjoy two delicious flavors: 🍁 Maple Brown Sugar & Almond with chia + hemp seeds 🍎 Apple Cinnamon & Walnuts with chia + pumpkin seeds,” they added. “Don’t sleep on breakfast! Stock up and power up with Kodiak today and add this to your Costco cart!”

Strawberry Rhubarb Pastries

Costco Guide is putting the new Strawberry Rhubarb pastries in their cart. “All butter pastry with a strawberry rhubarb filling and crystallized sugar. These are both tart and sweet. They would probably be really good heated up with some vanilla ice cream!” they write.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Cake Cookies

The Costco Twins are all about Cake Cookies, new in the bakery. “You guys!!! Cake cookies at Costco 🎉 You HAVE to make them into ice cream sandwiches! They are SO good,” they write.

Ninja Blast

The Costco Twins also recommend buying the Ninja Blast two-pack. “Our favorite portable blender is on sale for $20 off until August 31st! It comes in a twin pack too! #costfo #costcofinds #blender #appliances #kitchen ,” they write.

Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies

Costco New Deals recommends the new Pressed Juicery Wellness Smoothies at Costco. “These have become a must-have in our fridge! Especially for busy mornings or when I need a quick snack on the go.You get 4 delicious flavors, made with real ingredients and no added sugar. No prep, no mess -just open and enjoy!And the best part? The whole family loves them. Look for them in the refrigerated section at Costco-they’re only available through September!” they write.

Chicken Burrito Bowls

Move over, taco kits. Burrito bowls are at Costco. “😋 Chicken Burrito Bowl at Costco! This features grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro lime rice, salsa, cheese, guacamole, and limes…it sounds and looks AMAZING! 🤩 It’s $4.99/lb! #costco #chipotlebowl #chickenbowl,” Costco Buys shared.