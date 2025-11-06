Some people go to Costco to spend as little money as possible. Others go to get sensational deals on luxury goods. There is no right or wrong way to shop at the warehouse. The bottom line is, whatever you buy, you will save money. My strategy when shopping the store is a little bit of both. I always buy Kirkland Signature when I can, but also appreciate getting luxury goods at a fraction of the price of other stores. Here are 7 Costco finds members say feel like luxury for less this week.

Silicone Freezer Trays to Freeze Soups and Stews

Costco Buys shared about Silicone Freezer Trays are at Costco, a less expensive but equally game-changing product as Souper Cubers. “These are AMAZING for soups, sauces, meal prep, and portioning for busy weeks 🙌🏻 Comes in a 5-pack with lids for $24.99!” they captioned the post. “My face after having bought a Souper Cubes set for three times that,” writes a shopper.

OXO Countertop Food Dispenser

I am obsessed with OXO products, which definitely upgrade the pantry. “OXO Countertop Food Dispenser is at Costco! This makes breakfast and snacking SO much easier — just turn the lever for cereal, snacks, granola… without dealing with messy boxes 😍 Love that it keeps everything fresh and looks super clean on the counter. Grab it for $26.99!” writes Costco Buys.

Cinnamon-Infused Maple Syrup

If regular old maple syrup isn’t bougie enough for you, pick up a bottle of Cinnamon-Infused Maple Syrup. “I didn’t know syrup could feel fancy until I saw this 😂 The cinnamon flavor is perfect for pancakes, coffee, or fall cocktails 🍁 Grab it for $15.89!” Costco Buys shared. “The best maple syrup hands down,” a follower commented.

This Gourmet Honeycomb Perfect for Charcuterie Boards

Costco So Obsessed shared about a gourmet honey comb product. “A 2 pack of honey 🍯 comb super cool @savannahbeeco,” they wrote. “Picked one up! Perfect for charcuterie boards,” a shopper commented. “Ooh perfect for holiday boards,” another said. “Soooo good we bought yesterday,” a third chimed in.

Tony’s Gourmet Chocolate

Costco Does It Again shared about a gourmet chocolate deal. “What’s better than curling up with your favorite bar of @tonyschocolonely_us? How about a VARIETY pack that features all your favorites in bite-size pieces?! Now at @costco, you can get all of Tony’s best flavors in one bag for just $12.59. The 48-count bag features Milk Chocolate 🍫, Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 🧂, and Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee 🥨 and is available in select Costco stores in the Northwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Bay Area. Don’t think twice — hop in the car and head to Costco ASAP to treat yourself to this bag of perfection,” they wrote.

Quilted Belt Bags That Look Designer

Costco New Deals shared about new quilted belt bags at Costco for only $13.99. “Yes please !! These are perfect for running errands or Costco runs!! Even traveling , going to the gym. A great dupe iYKYK That’s such a great price too!!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Madelines

Costco Guide shared about a delicious new bakery item. “NEW HUGE Madelines at Costco in the Bakery section! These would be good with some fresh strawberries and whipped cream. How else do you like to eat these?” they wrote. Get 12 for $9.99.