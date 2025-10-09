Costco Shoppers Are Spotting a Sweet New Food Court Surprise

Costco members who love the food court (so basically, all of them) are going to be very happy with a new addition rolling out at certain locations: One eagle-eyed shopper spotted new ice cream sundaes available alongside the usual hot dog/pizza/chicken bake options.

“New U.S. Food Court Item: Caramel Brownie Sundae (Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Sauce, & Brownie Bites) – $2.99 (may not be available in all warehouses yet, please reply if and where you’ve seen it),” they said via a Reddit post, sharing a picture of the ice creams on the menu.

The menu picture also shows a simple ice cream vanilla cup for $1.99. "I had it today at Burnsville, MN location," another person commented. "They put some caramel sauce and brownie chunks at the bottom, fill the cup with ice cream, then put some more sauce and chunks on the top. It was pretty good! Definitely worth $3. Edit: I got it with vanilla but there was the option to have it made with chocolate or twist ice cream."

Another Costco member reported seeing it in a Las Vegas warehouse. “The sundae is offered in both the vanilla and chocolate soft serve, no swirl option as far as I could tell. Maybe you could ask the workers if you buy one or the other. It’s pretty tasty, but definitely very heavy. The caramel sauce is reminiscent of Starbucks’s caramel, and the brownie bites are pretty soft despite being refrigerated,” the member explained.

The calorie count on the ice cream and sundae is about what you would expect: The Caramel Brownie Sundae has 810 calories, the Ice Cream Sundae has 650-690 calories, and the Ice Cream Cup has 550-570 calories. “Probably has like 120 grams of sugar. Do I care? No. Nothing will stand in between me and that sundae,” one Redditor joked. “Ice cream portions tend to be their most generous so I’d expect the real count to be 1k+,” another said.

Another recent addition to the Costco food court is the Combo Calzone, which essentially replaced the beloved Combo Pizza and so far has mixed reviews, with some members saying it’s great and others complaining that it’s terrible. “Just had one today (August 1) and was completely let down.” one naysayer said. “The ingredients (of which there are too many) are all finely chopped in a gelatinous goo. At 1,000+ calories, I planned to eat half and save the other half for later. After trying, I just decided to throw the other half away. Calling this a Calzone is an insult to calzones. Going forward, I’ll just stick with a slice.”

Your local Costco warehouse should also have Coca-Cola in the food court now, so make sure to check in next time you go shopping.