7 Costco Food Court Items You Won't Find in the U.S.

Costco's iconic food court is a huge part of what gives the warehouse members-only chain cult status—it's simply incredible that the hot dog/soda combo has remained just $1.50 over the years, and other items such as food court pizza are beloved by shoppers. Just as fast-food companies switch up their menu depending on the country, Costco's food court menu represents the culture and tastes of the host nation. Americans who see these items are mostly impressed at what's on offer overseas, although one item on the U.K. menu had a very strong reaction from U.S.-based Redditors. Here are 7 Costco food court items you can only get outside the U.S.

Japan: Beef Bulgogi Bake

The Costco food courts in Japan look incredible, with a menu that switches out the traditional Chicken Bake for a Beef Bulgogi option ($4.48). The hot dog/soda comes out to $1.19, which is cheaper than in the U.S. "A bit sweet but has onion and such so make it a very flavorful experience. I was lucky enough to try one when I was in Yokohama earlier this year," one Redditor said of the Bulgogi Bake.

Sweden: Mexican Chicken Bake

You'd be forgiven for assuming the Mexican Chicken Bake is served in Costco food courts in Mexico, but it's actually in the lone Costco location in Täby, Sweden. The bake is priced at $.66 in USD and is made with different spices and a hefty portion of jalapenos. The hot dog/soda combo comes out to $1.86 in USD and is served with crispy fried onions on top. "The chicken bake was definitely better than the American version. It had a vague Mexican-style seasoning, and tasted like it was made on site," one American Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

U.K.: Double Chicken Filet Sandwich

The U.K. Costco features a Double Chicken Filet Sandwich ($5.41) on the menu, plus Jacket Potato with beans, cheese, beef chili, or tuna (a staple of every U.K. student's diet). The hot dog/soda combo comes out to $1.89. "Brooo I'm sick and tired of American based companies having their home-country version be the absolute worst versions they've got. Every food court post has me jelly. That sandwich? BBQ chicken pizza? The loaded potato? Cmonnnnnnnn," one envious Redditor said (although the Americans were mostly appalled at the idea of putting tuna salad on a baked potato).

Canada: Poutine French Fries

It wouldn't be Canada without the Poutine French Fries on the Costco food court menu ($4.22 USD). The Canadian Costco also offers Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Chicken Strips, and of course, the hot dog/soda combo for $1.06 USD (even more of a bargain!). "You guys don't have chicken strips down there? Legit the best thing on the menu," one Redditor said.

South Korea: Hamburger With Fried Rice

The South Korean Costco food court menu is kind of awesome, with items like the Bulgogi Pizza, a BLT, and a Hamburger Steak With Fried Rice ($6.87 USD), which is essentially two burger patties on a plate with gravy and rice. The hot dog/soda combo is a bargain at $1.39 USD. "Between the bulgogi pizza (would love to try a slice) and the beef porridge for me (seafood porridge for him), I may need to look into booking a trip to Seoul," one impressed fan said.

Iceland: Cheeseburger

Not only does the Iceland Costco food court have gelato and coffee, you can grab a cheeseburger for $7.84 USD. The hot dog/soda combo is $2.19 USD, reflecting the steeper prices for food and pretty much everything else in Iceland. "The coffee is American-sized, not Iceland-sized. A lifesaver after an overnight flight," one Redditor said.

Spain: Chicken Strips with Fries

Costco food courts in Spain have Chicken Strips with Fries for $5.99 USD, plus coffee, fries, and vanilla sundaes. The hot dog/soda combo is $1.57 USD. "The experience was amazing, I'm staying over 2 weeks in Spain and needed groceries. The wines and spirits are definitely a must. The beefs and fruits are fresh and better prices than the Carrefour (local supermarket) that is on the next exit," one Redditor shared.