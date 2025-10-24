I have been dining at the Costco food court since I was a kid. My parents loved nothing more than hitting the food kiosk after enjoying appetizer samples in the store. In terms of value, the warehouse’s counter service eaterie is unparalleled, offering big servings of food for rock-bottom prices. What are shoppers’ favorite items? Here are the 7 Costco food court items shoppers call the best of all time.

The Legendary Hot Dog and Coke Meal

Costco’s “hot dog and a drink” deal is beyond legendary. My father, who passed away eight years ago, spent the final few decades visiting Costco at least once a week, not to shop but to dine at the food court. “It’s the best deal in town,” he would say about the combo, which, despite inflation, has cost just $1.50 since its introduction in 1985. While the chopped onion rotary and all-you-can-eat sauerkraut are no longer part of the experience, you can still ask for chopped onions at the counter. “Personally I think they have one of the best tasting hot dogs out there. I miss the polish though, those were the bomb!” writes a Redditor.

The Giant Slices of Pizza

Another wildly popular item that is a sensational deal at Costco is the pizza, with a slice of the gooey cheese-covered pizza costing just $1.99. If you want to save even more, order a pie for the whole family for just $9.99. “The whole pizza is a better deal than the hotdog,” claims one Redditor.

Fruit Smoothies

According to my kids, the best item at the Costco food court is the smoothie, and they don’t care what flavor is currently on the menu. At $2.99, the blended fruit drink is a bargain compared to Jamba Juice or any other juice shop. Recently, Costco replaced the berry smoothie with a strawberry-banana flavor, which fans are divided over.

Ice Cream and Sundaes

Going out for ice cream has never been so expensive. Whenever I take my kids to Rita’s or Dairy Queen, I swear we spend close to $20 for the three of us. But not at the Costco food court! A large soft serve costs just $1.99, and a sundae, featuring vanilla ice cream with your choice of strawberry or chocolate sauce, is just a little more at $2.49. “The ice cream is good bang for buck, and delicious. They don’t skimp on the ice cream or the chocolate if you get the right person,” one Redditor says. There is also a new caramel brownie sundae, $2.99, a sweet yet salty mixture of vanilla soft serve ice cream, crispy brownie bites, and salted caramel sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Huge Salads

The food court salads offer a lot of bang for the buck. Most recently, the warehouse added a Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad with chunks of chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, boiled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and peppercorn ranch dressing. “Best thing at the regular food court. Easily 2-3 servings for the price. I wish it used less packaging somehow. It’s packed like a Lego set, bags and bags of toppings,” one diner writes.

And, the Coffee Drinks with a Kick

The ice blended and other coffee drinks at Costco also offer great value. The latest addition is the Caramel Cold Brew Freeze, the ultimate pick-me-up at just $2.99.

The Chicken Bakes

And of course, the Chicken Bakes have a cult following. “Ate from the Costco food court for the first time today and tried their chicken bake. It was really good, though my only complaint was that it was bigger than I was expecting it to be,” one Redditor says. “Love the chicken bake! Yummo,” adds another.